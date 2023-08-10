Low Carbon Fuels – Methanol Pathway Lead

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Technology innovation will play a vital role in shaping the scale-up and commercialization of the net zero building blocks – and bp is investing in focused research and development (R&D) to generate future competitive advantage. In bp, Innovation & Engineering (I&E) is where our in-house science and technology R&D is conducted, and within I&E, Applied Sciences (AS) focusses on the physical and biological world. The AS teams have the remit to differentiate the present and innovate the future, we help to maintain the competitiveness of our established businesses, such as Castrol and Fuels, while also creating the technology foundations for our transition growth businesses including biofuels, renewables, hydrogen and electrification; the AS teams develop and scale the technologies needed to help bp and world decarbonize and reach net zero. We are currently looking to deepen our focus in a number of key areas and plan to establish a number of dedicated innovation squads covering identified growth areas. Each of these areas has the potential to generate material business returns post 2030. The focus of these squads is to build momentum in each of the prioritized areas; the squads will start small but grow as the work progresses. An entrepreneurial start-up mentality will be required in order to maintain an appropriated focus on commercialization of the technology.

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



The methanol pathway is one route to producing fuels that do not rely on fossil feedstocks, and hence the carbon intensity of the final product is extremely low. The primary application of these low carbon fuels is likely to be in sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) or renewable diesel.

The Methanol Pathway Leadwill be a key member of the low carbon fuels acceleration squad, which will form part of our Applied Sciences’ multidisciplinary engineering and science team based in Hull, UK. This role will require independent thinking using a broad set of business and engineering criteria to drive the early, technology development / scaleup forward agenda for bp in the areas of SAF, hydrogen, biogas, lignocellulosic alcohols, biodiesel and help to define bp’s overall participation in the renewables space.

The successful applicant will deliver solutions for accelerating and de-risking process technologies for the production of low carbon fuels from electrical power and carbon dioxide via methanol.

They will:

Create novel process flowsheets, using appropriate modelling tools to optimise solutions.

Develop a deep understanding of the technology pathways using the scientific literature, experimental and theoretical studies.

Define and deliver technical risk mitigation activities, including experimental testing and theoretical methods. This role will require independent thinking and be able to apply a broad business and engineering capabilities to drive the early, technology development and scaleup of low carbon fuels. The post holder will also be expected to work effectively with engineers and technologist to explore and hi-grade novel technical options and pathways for integration into a proposed pilot plant. This role will work as part of our Applied Sciences’ multidisciplinary engineering and science team.

Key Accountabilities Explore new, or to improve, methanol pathways to SAF, with a focus on integration and innovation, FEED, and techno-economics. Will partner with teams working with Fischer Tropsch (FT), reverse water gas shift (rWGS), hydrotreating and hydrogen technologies to enable viable, commercial approaches to decarbonization of bp’s fuels offerings.

Delivery of safe and compliant operations, contributing to the development of an HSSE culture in the low carbon fuels squad that is aligned with the goals of Applied Sciences and bp.

Lead work with business technology colleagues (including P&O Projects) to identify needs and opportunities involving process engineering, and deliver results and insights to meet these needs.

Take the technical lead in early technology appraisal studies and/or due diligence studies, including techno-economic assessments related to all conversion pathways.

Design and lead process scaleup activities related to conversion pathways, including specifying process equipment, project objectives, and communicating priorities.

Design and lead process development and modelling work, and the communication of results, to meet the needs of the defined programmes, conceptual designs, or active projects, including with industrial partners or third parties.

Essential Criteria & Qualifications A Masters degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent is essential (advanced degree desirable) with a strong grasp of underlying fundamentals of physics, reaction engineering, kinetics, and various process technologies. Several years of demonstrated professional experience.

A background which mixes a strong theoretical basis with practical, large-scale experience in a manufacturing environment, preferably Chemicals or Refining.

Prior demonstrated experience in scaling / commercializing new process technologies.

Strong leadership and communication skills, with proven record of decision-making and appropriate risk-taking.

A firm grasp on risk analysis, techno-economic modelling, and safety principles.

Demonstrated understanding of key elements related to physical property modelling, techniques and software.

Strong networking skills, and ability to manage delivery of multiple projects across multiple interfaces.

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications Deep experience working in the renewable / low carbon fuels space.

Practical experience operating, troubleshooting, and designing of larger unit operations; examples could include fixed bed reactors, hydrogen production, syngas production, fermentation, carbon-capture, compression, fired operations.

Pilot and demonstration scale operations management or direct experience.

Process simulation capability, ASPEN+ /Petro-Sim or similar

Chemical plant or refining background preferred.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.