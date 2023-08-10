Low Carbon Fuels - Process Engineering Lead

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Technology innovation will play a vital role in shaping the scale-up and commercialization of the net zero building blocks – and bp is investing in focused research and development (R&D) to generate future competitive advantage. In bp, Innovation & Engineering (I&E) is where our in-house science and technology R&D is conducted, and within I&E, Applied Sciences (AS) focusses on the physical and biological world. The AS teams have the remit to differentiate the present and innovate the future, we help to maintain the competitiveness of our established businesses, such as Castrol and Fuels, while also creating the technology foundations for our transition growth businesses including biofuels, renewables, hydrogen and electrification; the AS teams develop and scale the technologies needed to help bp and world decarbonize and reach net zero. We are currently looking to deepen our focus in a number of key areas and plan to establish a number of dedicated innovation squads covering identified growth areas. Each of these areas has the potential to generate material business returns post 2030. The focus of these squads is to build momentum in each of the prioritized areas; the squads will start small but grow as the work progresses. An entrepreneurial start-up mentality will be required in order to maintain an appropriated focus on commercialization of the technology.

Innovation & Engineering



Engineering Group



Because they do not rely on fossil feedstocks, the carbon intensity of the low carbon fuels that we are exploring is extremely low. Their primary application is likely to be in sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) or renewable diesel.

The Low Carbon Fuels Acceleration – Process Engineering Lead will be a key member of the low carbon fuels squad, which will form part of our Applied Sciences’ multidisciplinary engineering and science team. The post holder will work to create and integrate distinctive, advantaged process technology options, and deliver experimental or modelling studies to demonstrate proofs-of-concept. They will monitor the relevant scientific and technical literature, evaluating emerging concepts and identifying collaboration opportunities. Broadly networked across the applied science technical community and externally, they will be a trusted source of technical judgement for business leaders.

This role will require independent thinking and be able to apply a broad business and engineering capabilities to drive the early, technology development and scaleup of low carbon fuels. The post holder will also be expected to work effectively with engineers and technologist to explore and hi-grade novel technical options and pathways for integration into the proposed pilot plant. This role will work as part of our Applied Sciences’ multidisciplinary engineering and science team.

The successful applicant will deliver solutions for accelerating and de-risking process technologies for the production of low carbon fuels from electrical power and carbon dioxide via Fischer-Tropsch.

They will: Create novel process flowsheets, using appropriate modelling tools to optimise solutions.

Develop and own the process design and preliminary equipment sizing for an integrated pilot plant.

Define and deliver technical risk mitigation activities, including experimental testing and theoretical methods.

This role will require independent thinking and be able to apply a broad business and engineering capabilities to drive the early, technology development and scaleup of low carbon fuels. The post holder will also be expected to work effectively with engineers and technologist to explore and hi-grade novel technical options and pathways for integration into the proposed pilot plant. This role will work as part of our Applied Sciences’ multidisciplinary engineering and science team based in Hull, UK.

Key Accountabilities

Deliver conceptual process design development efforts and techno-economics for new technology development, with an innovative and integrated approach.

Developing process patents and managing intellectual property on integration configurations between process steps, including heat and mass balances for both demonstration size units and commercial plants.

Delivery of safe and compliant operations, contributing to the development of an HSSE culture in the low carbon fuels squad that is aligned with the goals of Applied Sciences and bp.

Lead work with business technology colleagues (including bp’s P&O Projects team) to identify needs and opportunities involving process engineering, and deliver results and insights to meet these needs.

Take the technical lead in early technology appraisal studies and/or due diligence studies, including techno-economic assessments related to all conversion pathways.

Design and lead process scaleup activities related to conversion pathways, including specifying process equipment, project objectives, and communicating priorities.

Design and lead process development and modelling work, and the communication of results, to meet the needs of the defined programmes, conceptual designs, or active projects, including with industrial partners or third parties. Essential Criteria & Qualifications

A Masters degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent is essential (advanced degree desirable) with a strong grasp of underlying fundamentals of physics, reaction engineering, kinetics, and various process technologies. Several years of demonstrated professional experience.

A background which mixes a strong theoretical basis with practical, large-scale experience in a manufacturing environment, preferably Chemicals or Refining.

Prior demonstrated experience in scaling / commercializing new process technologies, including methodologies employed, process flowsheet development.

Strong leadership and communication skills, with proven record of decision-making and appropriate risk-taking.

A firm grasp on risk analysis, techno-economic modelling, and safety principles.

Demonstrated understanding of key elements related to physical property modelling, techniques and software.

Strong networking skills, and ability to manage delivery of multiple projects across multiple interfaces. Desirable Criteria & Qualifications

Chartered Chemical Engineer

Deep experience working in the renewable / low carbon fuels space.

Practical experience operating, troubleshooting, and designing of larger unit operations; examples could include fixed bed reactors, hydrogen production, syngas production, fermentation, carbon-capture, compression, fired operations.

Experience in Fischer-Tropsch, related catalysis systems such as reverse water-gas shift, and/or hydrogen technology development or deployment.

Pilot and demonstration scale operations management or direct experience.

Process simulation capability, ASPEN+ /Petro-Sim or similar.

Chemical plant or refining background preferred.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

