Low Carbon Manager Lone Star East Hub

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



In this role, you will lead the Lone Star East Hub (LSEH) Subsurface Storage Unit focusing on the delivering the subsurface requirements for a reliable, long-term commercial CO2 store within Jasper County, TX, while creating a culture of well-being, iterative learning and prioritized product delivery. The LCM will support the squad teams to deliver the subsurface element of the project's framework to develop the store and future satellites while fostering a climate of collaboration across enablers and entities.To meet resourcing requirements for the growing carbon scope, we will be working both with bp squads and through service contracts with established CCS service providers. The LCM will build a climate of partnership and integration to agilely deliver scope while encouraging innovation, development and learning. They will lead the squad to yield fit for purpose workflows and long-term monitoring strategies to assure store integrity for the long-term.



Leads the squad of subsurface practitioners and specialist support to deliver business goals

Planning and delivery of agile integrated subsurface evaluation to support the Jasper CO2 evaluation through the various stage gates to FID

Technical quality of subsurface results through self-verification plans and appropriate assurance

Ownership of subsurface risks and uncertainties and how they affect other enablers and business entities

Collaborating closely with discipline leaders and unit leaders to ensure appropriate specialist support and required resourcing

Supports subsurface evaluation for additional stores

Maintain strong relationship with key partners including Jasper Project General Manager, Subsurface Low Carbon Manager, future partners, other production and operations / subsurface groups such as wells, projects and subsurface assurance

Represents subsurface at internal stakeholder meetings

Delegated responsibility to represent Jasper in regulatory matters (e.g. EPA) with G&LCE in storage development planning and permitting

Coaches team members and applies best practice for CCUS evaluations

Crafts an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation to fulfill squad’s tasks

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant subject area

Demonstrated experience in a wide range of subsurface business delivery in multiple fields/basins, with extensive technical background and be able to demonstrate solid people and communication skills to work effectively and lead in a multi-disciplinary, multi-cultural environment.

It would also be desirable to have:

Experience of subsurface business delivery and subsurface integration in the context of the projects framework

Extensive technical background and knowledge of reservoir development, exploration and appraisal

Strong business acumen & performance orientation to make value & risk-based prioritization decisions.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.