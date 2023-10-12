Low Carbon Manager Lone Star West Hub

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

In this role, you will lead Lone Star West Hub (LSWH) Subsurface Storage Unit focusing on the delivering the subsurface requirements for a reliable, long-term commercial CO2 storage facilities within the greater WestBay Texas area. You will also build a culture of well-being, iterative learning and prioritized product delivery. The LCM will support the squad teams to deliver the subsurface element of the project's framework to develop the onshore store and offshore hub while encouraging a climate of collaboration across enablers and entities.To meet resourcing requirements for the growing carbon scope, we will be working both with bp squads and through service contracts with established CCS service providers. The LCM will lead the squad to yield fit for purpose workflows and long-term monitoring strategies to assure store integrity for the long-term.The LSWH Low Carbon Manager is accountable for the Subsurface Delivery of the WestBay CO2 onshore store and its offshore expansion, which will be progressed in close succession. With both areas pressure connected, careful evaluation and development of subsequent storage potential will be key to maximize capacity across the full acreage (WestBay and Galveston West Tract).



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Planning and delivery of agile integrated subsurface evaluation to support the greater WestBay CO2 evaluation through the various stage gates to FID

Technical quality of subsurface results through self-verification plans and appropriate assurance.

Ownership of subsurface risks and uncertainties and how they impact other enablers and business entities

Supports subsurface evaluation for additional stores

Collaborating closely with team leaders and unit leaders to ensure appropriate specialist support and required resourcing

Maintain positive relationship with key collaborators including WestBay Project General Manager, Subsurface Low Carbon Manager, future partners, other production and operations / subsurface groups such as wells, projects and subsurface assurance

Represents subsurface at internal stakeholder meetings

Delegated responsibility to represent WestBay and Galveston West Tract in regulatory matters (e.g. EPA) with G&LCE in storage development planning and permitting

Coaches team members and applies best practice for CCUS evaluations

Creates an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation to fulfill squad’s tasks

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant subject area

Demonstrate experience in a wide range of subsurface business delivery in multiple fields/basins, with extensive technical background and be able to demonstrate proven people and communication skills to work optimally and lead in a multi-disciplinary, multi-cultural environment

It would also be desirable to have:

Experience of subsurface business delivery and subsurface integration in the context of Major Project Delivery

Extensive technical background and knowledge of reservoir development, exploration and appraisal

Strong business acumen & performance orientation to make value & risk-based prioritization decisions

Demonstrates self-awareness & integrity, role-models accountability & taking initiative when solving business problems

Facilitates collaborative relationships within the unit, across other region entities and with external partners

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.