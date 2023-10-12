Low Carbon Manager Lone Star West Hub

Entity:Production & Operations
Subsurface Group
Job Family Group:
In this role, you will lead Lone Star West Hub (LSWH) Subsurface Storage Unit focusing on the delivering the subsurface requirements for a reliable, long-term commercial CO2 storage facilities within the greater WestBay Texas area. You will also build a culture of well-being, iterative learning and prioritized product delivery. The LCM will support the squad teams to deliver the subsurface element of the project's framework to develop the onshore store and offshore hub while encouraging a climate of collaboration across enablers and entities.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Planning and delivery of agile integrated subsurface evaluation to support the greater WestBay CO2 evaluation through the various stage gates to FID
Technical quality of subsurface results through self-verification plans and appropriate assurance.
Ownership of subsurface risks and uncertainties and how they impact other enablers and business entities
Supports subsurface evaluation for additional stores
Collaborating closely with team leaders and unit leaders to ensure appropriate specialist support and required resourcing
Maintain positive relationship with key collaborators including WestBay Project General Manager, Subsurface Low Carbon Manager, future partners, other production and operations / subsurface groups such as wells, projects and subsurface assurance
Represents subsurface at internal stakeholder meetings
Delegated responsibility to represent WestBay and Galveston West Tract in regulatory matters (e.g. EPA) with G&LCE in storage development planning and permitting
Coaches team members and applies best practice for CCUS evaluations
Creates an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation to fulfill squad’s tasks
Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree in a relevant subject area
Demonstrate experience in a wide range of subsurface business delivery in multiple fields/basins, with extensive technical background and be able to demonstrate proven people and communication skills to work optimally and lead in a multi-disciplinary, multi-cultural environment
It would also be desirable to have:
Experience of subsurface business delivery and subsurface integration in the context of Major Project Delivery
Extensive technical background and knowledge of reservoir development, exploration and appraisal
Strong business acumen & performance orientation to make value & risk-based prioritization decisions
Demonstrates self-awareness & integrity, role-models accountability & taking initiative when solving business problems
Facilitates collaborative relationships within the unit, across other region entities and with external partners
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.