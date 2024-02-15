Low Carbon Market Strategist

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

The Low Carbon strategist role is high impact, it is front facing and it is integral to the success of the Low Carbon Strategist organization within Trading Analytics and Insight at BP. A distinctly influential role; the strategist will work alongside partners within the organization to identify cross discipline commercial opportunities as well as to enable the ideation and monetization of structural trading opportunities embedded within Low Carbon markets.

The successful candidate will enable collaboration, ideation, and curation of commercial opportunities within low carbon markets and across Trading and Shipping by focusing on the distinctly commercial outcomes of structural shifts in the marketplace, bespoke sectorial analytics and on cross commodity linkages. The successful candidate is a recognized market expert with extensive experience in providing clear commercial insights, trading recommendations and risk deployment strategies based in analytical research.

The individual should have a deep understanding of energy markets, across traditional hydrocarbon markets as well as multiple decarbonization supply pathways, including biofuels, bio feed stocks, biogas, as well as carbon and credit markets. They hold a clear record of translating analytics into market insights and can demonstrate an ability to pivot across markets to build insights and monetization strategies that connect. The individual is a highly skilled collaborator; working alongside and in partnership with their peers to facilitate commercial outcomes. They are nimble, resilient, adaptable and a strong team player. They hold the ability to foster dialogue and outcomes across multiple groups in T&S, both internally to Low Carbon commercial teams and beyond.

Key Accountabilities:

The successful candidate will work alongside their teammates and key partners to provide commercial insights, trading recommendations and risk deployment strategies across low carbon markets as well as those that connect across multiple markets. The individual will be highly commercial, extremely collaborative and a good teammate. They will be able to foster dialogue and ideation to generate focused recommendations into structural commercial opportunities over the next 2-3 years.

They will be required to build a strategic vision in the space and work alongside their teammates to facilitate a delivery road map to drive institutional capability development within this space.

Essential Education:

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes e.g. PMI.

Essential Experience:

Strong understanding of energy markets- traditional hydrocarbons as well as low carbon and credit markets.

Ability to translate insights into commercial recommendations and risk deployment strategies.

Ability to foster dialogue across partners and stakeholders that lead to commercial outcomes.

Excellent problem-solving capability

Strong attention to detail

Prioritization under pressure

Desirable Experience:

Data Analytics Skills

Facilitation and networking skills

Experience in trading or origination

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.