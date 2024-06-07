Job summary

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too!

The low carbon market strategist role is high impact, front facing and is integral to the success of the Low Carbon Strategist organization within Trading Analytics and Insight at bp.

This role will focus on developing and updating supply/demand balances for compliance-based greenhouse gas reduction programs in North America with an initial focus on transportation, specifically the national RFS and regional LCFS markets. The output from this work helps inform trading and origination decisions. The successful candidate is a recognized expert in supply/demand market fundamentals modelling while also being well versed in all aspect of the energy complex. They will use their knowledge to develop and refine insights into the markets they will cover and work with our wider teams to ensure the best information is acted upon. – This includes working with our regulatory team in understanding any potential new compliance markets to help quantify any potential opportunities for bp. The successful candidate will hold a clear record of translating analytics into market insights and monetization strategies to support trade strategies and origination activities. The individual is a highly skilled communicator, able to have productive conversations across multiple groups in BP, both internally to T&S and with other divisions in bp.

Main Responsibilities

You will provide timely and thoughtful commercial insights into compliance-based greenhouse gas reduction programs in North America, developing tailored analytics as requested by the trading team.

Priorities are likely to include tracking and quantifying any new programs or program changes, key biofuel supply impacts, following economy-wide/sectoral changes, and key low carbon technology adoption (e.g. zero-emission vehicle sales).

You will develop independent and original market analysis to help inform short term trading as well as medium term origination opportunities.

You will be highly commercial and independent in nature, able to see ‘value to have’ versus ‘nice to have within the analytical space.

You are able to work productively with a team; building analytics and to connect the dots across the low carbon markets.

You must be collaborative; working with bp's Trading and Shipping organization as their Trading Analytics and Insight- Low Carbon Strategist subject area, alongside the Trading and Origination teams and as part of bp.

You will work to foster dialogue with key partners across Trading and Shipping on research outcomes as well as to develop asset identification and trading recommendations based on analysis.

You will work as part of team to develop a distinct cross commodity analytical capability offering within the low carbon strategist organization.

You will be required to deliver on the strategic vision and road map that exists to drive institutional capability development within this space.

Education and Experience Requirements

Bachelor's Degree in a relevant subject area

Expert in Excel, MS Office, data analytics.

Understanding of the existing compliance programs in North America

Proficient in constructing and maintaining techno-economic models

Able to construct & maintain supply/demand models & recognize structural market shifts. Models are to be easily maintained and scalable

Good communication skills with a history of stakeholder engagement and influence. Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly.

Excellent problem-solving capability

Strong attention to detail

Data Analytics modelling ability

Prioritization under pressure

Up to 10% travel is required

Preferred Experience

Good understanding of transportation markets

Prior experience as a Market Strategist focusing on transportation, power, natural gas, or low carbon markets

Understanding of Econometric modelling techniques

Why join us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



