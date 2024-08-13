Low Carbon Market Strategist

Job summary

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

The Low Carbon strategist role is high impact, it is front facing and it is integral to the success of the Low Carbon Strategist organization within Trading Analytics and Insight at BP. A distinctly influential role; the strategist will work alongside partners within the Low Carbon Strategists and Commercial trading teams to identify commercial opportunities within biofuels and feedstock markets as well as to enable the ideation and monetization of structural trading opportunities embedded within Low Carbon markets.

The successful candidate will enable collaboration, ideation, and curation of commercial opportunities within low carbon markets and across Trading and Shipping by focusing on the distinctly commercial outcomes of in year supply and demand dynamics, identified structural shifts in the marketplace and on cross commodity linkages. The successful candidate is a recognized market expert with extensive experience in providing clear commercial insights, trading recommendations and risk deployment strategies based in analytical research.

The individual should have a deep understanding of bio energy and bio feedstock markets, with specific focus on sugar markets as a feedstock into bio ethanol. They demonstrate a strong understanding of sugar market fundamentals, trade flows, economics and are able to apply this understanding to provide trading recommendations on risk deployment strategies. They hold a clear record of translating analytics into market insights and can demonstrate an ability to pivot across bio and feedstock markets to build insights and monetization strategies that connect. The individual is a highly skilled collaborator; working alongside and in partnership with their peers to facilitate commercial outcomes. They are nimble, resilient, adaptable and a strong teammate. They hold the ability to foster dialogue and outcomes across multiple groups in T&S, both internally to Low Carbon commercial teams and beyond.

In Trading Analytics & Insights, we generate innovative, rigorous and independent data-driven insights into global energy markets, underpinning the profitability and strategic success of Trading and Shipping as bp drives the energy transition.

Key Accountabilities

The successful candidate will work alongside their teammates and key partners to provide commercial insights, trading recommendations and risk deployment strategies for ethanol and related feedstocks; of particular focus will be the sugar market. The individual will be highly commercial, extremely collaborative and a good teammate. They will be able to foster dialogue and ideation to generate focused recommendations into in year trading opportunities and structural commercial opportunities over the next 2-3 years.

They will be required to build a strategic vision in the space and work alongside their teammates to facilitate a delivery road map to drive institutional capability development within this space.

Essential requirements

Bachelor’s degree

Strong understanding of energy markets- traditional hydrocarbons as well as low carbon and credit markets.

Ability to translate insights into commercial recommendations and risk deployment strategies.

Ability to foster dialogue across partners and collaborators that lead to commercial outcomes.

Excellent problem-solving capability

Prioritization under pressure

Desirable requirements

Data Analytics Skills

Facilitation and networking skills

Experience in trading or origination

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Since advanced English proficiency is a requirement for the position, we will only be considering CV's in English.



