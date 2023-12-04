Low Carbon Mobility Hub- Engineering Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

The Low Carbon Mobility (LCM) business supports our heavy duty truck customers in their decarbonisation journey.The LCM Hub - Engineering Manager is part of LCM Leadership Team, and is closely linked to the M&C Engineering & Technical Standard Community.T0 provide engineering leadership in all aspects of Multi-Energy Hubs, including hydrogen, EV, HVO, diesel and L/CNG. This includes input into project screening, concept development, project delivery, operations and safety through all project phases.Serve as the central engineering resource through the full lifecycle of high-profile projects, in an area where technologies and standards are still evolving. Assure that the site design meets bp’s safety requirements, as well as, cooperation with M&C Technical Standards, the definition of codes, standards and requirements for each site archetype.Engage across a large range of internal partners -amongst others engineering teams from Pulse and M&C- and third parties from equipment suppliers to OEMs, technical authorities, EPCs and Construction Managers. An innovating approach, striving under uncertainty, using industry solutions and new insights/technologies, as well as driving efficiency gains to help shape the future of our truck business.The role includes line management of two Engineering team members, working in support of projects across Europe.



What you'll do:

Assurance that LCM Hubs meet all bp’s safety requirements, with particular focus on the novel nature of the new energy vectors. Demonstrate safety leadership.

Assure the basic engineering and design package for selected systems

Leads key equipment and design HAZOP/LOPA and safety review meetings; Organizes and owns the HAZOP and bp safety pre- start-up and verification process.

Accountable for all engineering from Appraise to Execute, working closely with the M&C Technical standards team, for multi-energy opportunities:

Support opportunity screening, selection of safe and competitive projects

Develop conceptual, basic design, project requirements, all engineering activities scoped out to resolve risks and cost for stage. Manage risks/uncertainties to inform decisions and range of expected outcomes.

Develop Statement of Works for contractors, procurement support, requirements, guidance and clarity to contractors and business.

Develop decision support package containing all information to identify what the project covers, the risks and the costs.

Verify FEED and detailed Engineering drawings of the EPCM or equipment OEMs.

Completion of all necessary permit application requirements.

Submission and determination of the planning and coordinates all planning conditions.

Support the asset delivery/construction project manager with all handover documents and any construction related queries and the defined operation & maintenance philosophy including where appropriate training of operations staff.

Accountable to develop the Heavy Duty hydrogen refueling station archetype in consultation with M&C Standards team, Applied Sciences, Procurement and HSSE teams.

Self-verify conformance against Common Process requirements. Assess project gate readiness and lead resolution of gaps identified during project Gate Reviews.

Collaborate with the Multi-Energy Optimisation lead in continuous improvement of multi-energy hubs, improving unit economics of each archetype.

Build strong relationships and collaborate to sponsor and support progression of project opportunities. Access Subject Matter Experts across bp and industry, strengthen decision-making. Identifies and shares learning.

Accountable to manage resources and performance of the engineering team:

Capability building

Team productivity

Engineering Budget Management

You'll bring:

Education

B.Sc in Engineering, M.Sc preferred

Chartered/registered professional engineers

Experience

Proven experience in engineering, preferably Systems Engineering

Extensive diverse work experience in systems design, operation, testing, integration, reliability and deployment aspects from diverse industries

Strong technical background, supported by broad understanding of other disciplines

Risk management analyses

Creating and implementing hardware integration plans

A great communicator to present complex propositions to senior leaders and external partners and to work with multi-disciplinary teams and stakeholders

Previous engineering experience in any of EV, H2, L/C NG desirable

Team leadership

Skills & Competencies

Technically capable in project management, performance management, sourcing/supplier management, project execution, HSSE, risk management and appraisal decision making

Strong integrator, flexible, resilient, and able to adapt and remain motivated when faced with ambiguity

Excellent organisational, planning skills and collaboration with decision-makers and non-specialists

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



