Customers & Products



Project Management Group



The Low Carbon Mobility (LCM) business supports our heavy-duty truck customers in their decarbonisation journey.The Low Carbon Mobility Project Manager is part of the LCM Execution team and is responsible for the delivery of Low Carbon Mobility Projects. These projects range from a single multi-energy (eg EV, Biogas, Hydrogen) site to programs with multiple sites ($20-$200m),The postholder is responsible for delivering operational assets, within the safety, budget and schedule requirements. They will work closely with internal collaborators to build the assets, define and deliver required processes/tools and capabilities for the safe operation of those assets. They will also interact with external collaborators to de-risk and deliver the project in line with the Financial Memorandum.This role has three direct reports, and leads a big multi-disciplinary squad.



Safe delivery of operational sites and handover to the business operation teams, within budget and schedule. Work closely with engineering, procurement and construction to ensure high quality integrated design.

Assurance required capabilities and processes are in place in operations teams that allow handover of site for safe operation

Own the overall risk register and risk management. Ensures the project teams continued focus on early identification of emerging risks and approves associated mitigation plans while ensuring rigorous oversight.

Lead multi-discipline integration and alignment in support of a “One Team” agile and collaborative delivery. Ensure effective integration of the full project scope including operations, regulatory, regional business needs etc.

Responsible for the relationship with external collaborators (eg Government agencies, customer/OEM consortia, supplier/contractors…).

Prepare detailed Project Execution and Management Plans outlining how the overall project is to be delivered. These will encompass, scope, cost, critical paths and quality commitments. Project reporting and key stakeholder management.

Ensure rigorous performance management of all project scope and related contracts; ensure transparent and timely communication,providing directions, setting priorities and holding people to account.

Ensures project scope, cost and schedule delivery to Financial Memorandum (FM) control targets. Manage Change Requests in line with project objectives and deliverables. Elevates issues and concerns as needed to ensure timely resolution in support of effective project delivery.

Manage subsidies, optimisation and reporting requirements

Management of bid/contractual requirements

Lead decision making, scope definition and execution integration of the project as it relates to the overall system functionality with outside stakeholder teams.

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in an engineering discipline/ project management/ business

Significant experience leading projects with excellent project management skills. preferable in the Hydrogen, Mobility, Oil and Gas and/or Energy industry. Ensure you have clear project plans and milestones. Understand the deliverables and can performance manage and report against them.

Deep experience in leading engineering and construction based projects including the procurement of equipment and services.

Able to see opportunities to reduce costs and challenge the status quo.

Highly skilled in project leadership, team management, performance management, sourcing/supplier management, project execution, HSSE, risk management

Skilled at leading through complexity, delivering projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline environments. Able to energize others, set priorities and manage conflicting priorities to support delivery objectives

Strong networking, communication, relationship building and influencing skills demonstrated across a range of teams, stakeholders

Able to interface effectively with people of all levels, both internal and third parties, with wide ranging cultural backgrounds.

At bp, we provide a company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams. We are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued. You can join our social communities and networks, learn and craft a successful career path.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



