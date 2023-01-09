Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Low Carbon Mobility Senior HSE&amp;C Manager

Low Carbon Mobility Senior HSE&amp;C Manager

Low Carbon Mobility Senior HSE&C Manager

  • Location United Kingdom - Flexible - Home Based (UK)
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143989BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Job Purpose
Responsible for leading the health, safety, environment and low carbon agenda across the global P&I (Portfolio and Integration) business. Develop HSE&C (Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon) and risk management process and provide coaching to business leaders to create a safety culture founded on bp’s Safety Leadership Principles, define and deliver the HSE&C strategic plan, monitoring HSE&C performance and associated trends and providing expert guidance to leadership, setting goals and leading initiatives which support the delivery of world-class performance in HSE&C, Operations Management System (OMS) conformance and regulatory compliance.

Key Accountabilities
• Development of policy, global HSE&C strategic priorities and implementation of processes and tools to support new business models, and opportunities within P&I.
• Establish and implement enduring process’s for HSE&C.
• Develop a consistent and agile approach to deploying HSE&C expertise to support short term projects with the goal of developing sustainable capability and programmes to improve safety performance and underpin systematic operating.
• Provide expertise, advice and identify risks associated with new activities and business development opportunities across all regions.
• Work with industry specialists, supply partners, NGO’s and create external networks to be able to provide deep expertise in areas of new technology such as HVO, LNG/CNG, hydrogen and other new markets.
• Lead and deliver an independent review of risk management plans to the global business leadership and make formal tactical and strategic (+3 years) recommendations for improvements, through efficient risk processes and mitigation plans, ensuring risks are calibrated and there is an independent view of barriers.
• Support and provide assurance of HSE&C emerging risks and new business risk assessments. Create and embed a risk tool to allow consistent assessment across the regions and businesses.
• Facilitate Safety & Operational Risk performance meetings; identifying and communicating key HSE&C risks to senior leadership on a consistent and routine basis.
• Influence VP and SVP level discussions on the development of project risk business models and execution of HSSE improvement plans.
• Provide expertise value adding HSE&C leadership with key stakeholders, including but not limited to Business Group & Integrator SVP’s/VP’s and external agencies (e.g. Govt, NGO, local authorities) who are pertinent to new and existing business models as well as advancing future fuel solutions.
• Embed HSE&C & OMS requirements, safety culture and risk processes.


• Coach global P&I leadership to ensure competency around key HSE risks, global safety and operational management, safety leadership culture, human performance, and implementation of change including technical coaching and rigour in Risk Management.
• Establish relationships with enabling functions and SME resources required for allocation in response to new business opportunity requests.
• Develop the HSE&C vision, and framework for P&I entities with a mindset of continuous improvement.
• Build HSE&C competence in P&I for long term enduring capability.
• Develop a fit for purpose Operating Management System, assessment of conformance, systematic management and application of continuous improvement.
• Manage global and regional team safety meetings, collaborating with other business groups to identify trends, areas of focus and sharing lessons learned across bp group globally.
• Own and develop incident investigation processes including identification and training of staff.
• Develop effective Emergency Response and Crisis Management Plans, including having appropriately trained staff and effective response to emergencies and operational crises in coordination with CCMER and Group Security.
• Prepare the P&I HSE&C strategic 3-to-5-year programme including the Annual Operating HSSE plans to execute the same strategy.

Job Holder Requirements
• Higher Degree – Engineering, Safety/Environmental, Technical or Business
• Safety professional certification (e.g. NEBOSH) and accreditations would be advantageous.

Experience
• Significant experience in HSSE, process safety or operational roles
• Experience working in a dynamic environment and balancing multiple priorities
• Significant understanding of the BP organisation, functions, roles and responsibilities on a global scale including senior leadership of OMS.
• Experience working with HSE Management systems (Risk, Process Safety, Organizational Learning
• Experience dealing with external competent authorities
• Experience driving change and performance as part of a Senior Leadership teams
• Experience working in global distributed businesses and multi-cultural environments
Skills & Competencies
• Ability to work well in a team environment and with enabling centrally resourced teams.
• Proven track record of managing multiple priorities and flexing to respond to unanticipated events as needed.

