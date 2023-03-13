Low Carbon New Business ARC Advisor

Job summary

Role Synopsis



The New Business Advisor will be responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

This role can be based anywhere in the UK.



The New Business Advisor, working with the New Business Senior Finance Manager supports ARC delivery of Low Carbon projects from early project inception through to establishment. The role will deliver to the New Business Senior Manager input and functional assurance to ATN’s, FM and commercial agreements for new projects in the Low Carbon portfolio, focusing on the key ARC impacts on controls, financial reporting, process and technical accounting considerations.



The team will work closely with the established Low Carbon GBS team as well as the GBS New Business Solution and Digital Solution teams to deploy an accelerated financial system appropriate for ARC support to Low Carbon Technologies. The role holder will also be responsible for ownership and enhancement of the Low Carbon ARC playbook. For projects in execution the New Business Advisor will act as the ARC workstream lead on multidisciplinary projects.



The postholder will work closely with the business teams across Low Carbon. Ensuring that a robust and fit for purpose control framework is embedded in the deal activity and set up of new business combinations will also be a key element of the role.



Key accountabilities

Support and lead on new low carbon business activities including but not limited to:

Providing ARC input to ATN, FM and commercial agreements

Assurance of economic models

Establishing and executing ARC project workplans

Ensuring timely set up of master data and other related systems requirements

Documenting and determining, in conjunction with Technical Accounting team applicable accounting policy considerations

Working with Finance teams to ensure accurate representation of deals in plan and supporting in the understanding of variance analysis

Fostering a collaborative GBS and outsourced service providers model,

Manage and enhance the Low Carbon Playbook (maintained digitally levering new technology) which

Leads on documentation of assigned projects for applicable processes, procedures and checklists for new low carbon ARC activity

Identifies need for, builds and develops reporting to support new business activity

Builds effective relationships with Low Carbon business development and Finance teams

Manage the New Business quarter end ARC activities, including QAR commentary, DD input and financial close control activities on behalf of the New Business Senior Manager.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics, Engineering, technical discipline or any other equivalent degree;

Qualified accountant (ICAEW, ICAS, CIMA or equivalent)

Ability to assimilate project requirements into ARC requirements

Ability to form strong relationships with key stakeholders

Strong knowledge of controls, external reporting requirements

Good knowledge of accounting policy – accounting arrangements

Ability to identify risks and mitigants outside existing control framework

Understand bp system roadmap, process interlinkage

Evidence of strong collaboration with GBS teams

Evidence of process improvement/design and development

Good technical capability with new digital solutions such as PowerApps and PowerBI

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.