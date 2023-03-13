Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Low Carbon New Business ARC Advisor

Low Carbon New Business ARC Advisor

Low Carbon New Business ARC Advisor

  • Location United Kingdom - Flexible, United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145071BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Role Synopsis

The New Business Advisor will be responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.
This role can be based anywhere in the UK.

The New Business Advisor, working with the New Business Senior Finance Manager supports ARC delivery of Low Carbon projects from early project inception through to establishment. The role will deliver to the New Business Senior Manager input and functional assurance to ATN’s, FM and commercial agreements for new projects in the Low Carbon portfolio, focusing on the key ARC impacts on controls, financial reporting, process and technical accounting considerations.

The team will work closely with the established Low Carbon GBS team as well as the GBS New Business Solution and Digital Solution teams to deploy an accelerated financial system appropriate for ARC support to Low Carbon Technologies. The role holder will also be responsible for ownership and enhancement of the Low Carbon ARC playbook. For projects in execution the New Business Advisor will act as the ARC workstream lead on multidisciplinary projects.

The postholder will work closely with the business teams across Low Carbon. Ensuring that a robust and fit for purpose control framework is embedded in the deal activity and set up of new business combinations will also be a key element of the role.

Key accountabilities

  • Support and lead on new low carbon business activities including but not limited to:
  • Providing ARC input to ATN, FM and commercial agreements
  • Assurance of economic models
  • Establishing and executing ARC project workplans
  • Ensuring timely set up of master data and other related systems requirements
  • Documenting and determining, in conjunction with Technical Accounting team applicable accounting policy considerations
  • Working with Finance teams to ensure accurate representation of deals in plan and supporting in the understanding of variance analysis
  • Fostering a collaborative GBS and outsourced service providers model,
  • Manage and enhance the Low Carbon Playbook (maintained digitally levering new technology) which
  • Leads on documentation of assigned projects for applicable processes, procedures and checklists for new low carbon ARC activity
  • Identifies need for, builds and develops reporting to support new business activity
  • Builds effective relationships with Low Carbon business development and Finance teams
  • Manage the New Business quarter end ARC activities, including QAR commentary, DD input and financial close control activities on behalf of the New Business Senior Manager.

Essential Education

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics, Engineering, technical discipline or any other equivalent degree;
  • Qualified accountant (ICAEW, ICAS, CIMA or equivalent)

Essential Experience & Job requirement
  • Ability to assimilate project requirements into ARC requirements
  • Ability to form strong relationships with key stakeholders
  • Strong knowledge of controls, external reporting requirements
  • Good knowledge of accounting policy – accounting arrangements
  • Ability to identify risks and mitigants outside existing control framework
  • Understand bp system roadmap, process interlinkage
  • Evidence of strong collaboration with GBS teams
  • Evidence of process improvement/design and development


Desirable Criteria
  • Good technical capability with new digital solutions such as PowerApps and PowerBI

