Low Carbon New Business ARC Advisor

Role Synopsis
The New Business Advisor will be responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.
This role can be based anywhere in the UK.
The New Business Advisor, working with the New Business Senior Finance Manager supports ARC delivery of Low Carbon projects from early project inception through to establishment. The role will deliver to the New Business Senior Manager input and functional assurance to ATN’s, FM and commercial agreements for new projects in the Low Carbon portfolio, focusing on the key ARC impacts on controls, financial reporting, process and technical accounting considerations.
The team will work closely with the established Low Carbon GBS team as well as the GBS New Business Solution and Digital Solution teams to deploy an accelerated financial system appropriate for ARC support to Low Carbon Technologies. The role holder will also be responsible for ownership and enhancement of the Low Carbon ARC playbook. For projects in execution the New Business Advisor will act as the ARC workstream lead on multidisciplinary projects.
The postholder will work closely with the business teams across Low Carbon. Ensuring that a robust and fit for purpose control framework is embedded in the deal activity and set up of new business combinations will also be a key element of the role.
Key accountabilities
Essential Education