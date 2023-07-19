Job summary

Grade I Responsible for supporting the team with market analysis and research, interpreting the deals transacted to ensure accuracy and compliance to regulatory requirement and providing the effective and timely communication of results to team members.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The Low Carbon Offer Development Analyst & Systems Support is responsible for supporting the team with market analysis and research, interpreting the deals transacted to ensure accuracy and compliance to regulatory requirement and providing the effective and timely communication of results to team members.



This is a dynamic role, enabling the building of deep commercial acumen in the fascinating and ever-evolving world of biofuels and low carbon, working truly cross-business to explore, develop and deliver in the low carbon space. Bioenergy is one of bp's five 'transition growth engines' as we strive for net zero by 2050, and this opportunity will put you at the heart of this activity as part of a wider European team. ​

What you’ll be doing:

Support the low carbon fuels offers through systems, tools and processes

Manage Renewable Fuels Declarations process in accordance with customer requirements

Coordinate the flow of sustainability documentation and certification for the voluntary fuels business

Manage supply and sales contracts in the relevant systems

Provide input to the digital agenda for the development of tools to support the voluntary demand activities

You experience might include:

Managing competing priorities in a fast-paced commercial, operational or financial environment.

Knowledge of supply, midstream, biofuels, refining and/or trading.

Enthusiasm and ability to build and maintain productive working partnerships with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders.

Highly numerate with analytical strength to be able to take complex inputs and assimilate clear insights.

Strong communication skills, able to articulate complex scenarios to others clearly and concisely and build consensus and engagement across teams.

Self-starter, highly efficient and capable to prioritize workload and deliverables to achieve maximum impact.

Experience working within a compliance/regulatory requirements.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.