Grade I Responsible for supporting the team with market analysis and research, interpreting the deals transacted to ensure accuracy and compliance to regulatory requirement and providing the effective and timely communication of results to team members.
Entity:Customers & Products
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Grade I
Job Summary:
Job Description:
The Low Carbon Offer Development Analyst & Systems Support is responsible for supporting the team with market analysis and research, interpreting the deals transacted to ensure accuracy and compliance to regulatory requirement and providing the effective and timely communication of results to team members.
This is a dynamic role, enabling the building of deep commercial acumen in the fascinating and ever-evolving world of biofuels and low carbon, working truly cross-business to explore, develop and deliver in the low carbon space. Bioenergy is one of bp's five 'transition growth engines' as we strive for net zero by 2050, and this opportunity will put you at the heart of this activity as part of a wider European team.
What you’ll be doing:
You experience might include:
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.