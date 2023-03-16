Low Carbon Originator - Australia and New Zealand

The Low Carbon Originator will originate carbon offsets sale and sourcing environmental project contracts within the Low Carbon Trading (LCT) Team and will be integral to the success of bp’s low carbon energy transition.
You will focus on the Australian and New Zealand markets working closely with the ANZ Low Carbon Trader to optimise and manage bp’s obligations under existing or future compliance programs including the Safeguarding Mechanism and New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme while considering broader compliance and voluntary activities in support of our customers and products including CORSIA, Climate Active Accounting for Nature Standards. You must be capable of working in a team environment and support other LCT originators and traders and their activities related to compliance and voluntary carbon offsets globally. LCT is a global team operating in Houston, Chicago, Calgary, London, and Singapore.
Offset can come from a wide range of technologies and geographies, including reforestation, afforestation, energy efficiency measures, landfill gas utilization and Natural Climate Solutions. You will contribute commercial value to the LCT portfolio by advising and executing strategies based on in depth analysis of fundamental and technical data. You would be familiar with relevant registries, methodologies and programs and have a proven track record closing and structuring offset agreements.
Key Accountabilities: