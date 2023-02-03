Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Low Carbon Originator &#x2013; Compliance and Voluntary products

Low Carbon Originator &#x2013; Compliance and Voluntary products

Low Carbon Originator – Compliance and Voluntary products

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 127886BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

The role of Sales Originator will be an integral part of the Low Carbon Trading (LCT) team, part of bp Trading & Shipping (T&S). The role is a fantastic opportunity to be central in supporting the growth of the Low Carbon trading business with a specific focus on voluntary and compliance carbon products sales. The position offers an opportunity to apply commercial and business development skills, develop leadership and strategic thinking skills while growing networks within the commercial and technical disciplines.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Develop and support Compliance and Voluntary carbon product sales across UK, Europe, Middle-East and Africa
  • Manage and expand a pool of existing clients, covering multiple sectors of activity
  • Establish and build a strong network of relationships in the market
  • Support the origination and delivery of commercial transactions, achieving PNL targets, showing decision making, commercial insights and deal structuring
  • Support linkage with core interfaces supporting the entire deal lifecycle (legal, compliance, Finance, Tax, Planning)
  • Support and enable innovation, strategic positioning, and material growth
  • Provide and share market intelligence and information flows to the trading benches
  • Assure adherence to legal and regulatory environment in which the origination business operates, and ensure adherence with the Code of Conduct

Essential Experience:
  • Demonstration of sound analytical and problem-solving skills, numerate with a good level of financial understanding
  • Strong background of commercial delivery and experience, capable of dealing with a range of commercial issues
  • Strong understanding of risk management and trading
  • Keen inter-cultural awareness and ability to take care of rapid changes in the business environment are also meaningful characteristics
  • The candidate will work under the Global sales lead and will need to network independently with team members.
  • Individual must possess team working, influencing, networking & interpersonal skills with the ability to work with people at all levels and across organization
  • Work co-operatively to improve efficiency, share ideas and successes

Desirable Experience:
  • Experience in commodities, origination, structured products, financial derivatives, business development, strategy and trading
  • Prior experience in a Carbon marketing role in compliance or voluntary market
  • Proficiency in other language(s) in addition to English.

Apply Search all jobs at bp