Low Carbon Originator – Compliance and Voluntary products

The role of Sales Originator will be an integral part of the Low Carbon Trading (LCT) team, part of bp Trading & Shipping (T&S). The role is a fantastic opportunity to be central in supporting the growth of the Low Carbon trading business with a specific focus on voluntary and compliance carbon products sales. The position offers an opportunity to apply commercial and business development skills, develop leadership and strategic thinking skills while growing networks within the commercial and technical disciplines.
Key Accountabilities: