Low Carbon Strategist, Ammonia

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



The Ammonia market strategist role is high impact, front facing and is integral to the success of the Low Carbon Strategist organization within Trading Analytics and Insight at BP.

The Ammonia market strategist will focus on developing and updating ammonia supply/demand balances to inform trading and origination decisions. The successful candidate is a recognized market expert in fertilizer markets, they should be well versed in the agricultural drivers of ammonia demand and supply pathways. They will utilize their knowledge to develop insights into short term and medium drivers of the ammonia markets, with particular focus on the impact of short-term events on ammonia pricing and margins. The individual should have a deep understanding of ammonia/urea production costs, fertilizer trade patterns, ship tracking and decarbonization supply pathways, including e-ammonia and CCUS. They hold a clear record of translating analytics into market insights and monetization strategies to support trade strategies and origination activities. The individual is a highly skilled communicator, able to have productive conversations across multiple groups in BP, both internally to T&S and with other divisions in bp.

The ammonia market strategist will provide timely and thoughtful commercial insights into ammonia markets, developing bespoke analytics as requested by the trading team. Priorities are likely to include forecasting short term capacity additions/closures, planned maintenance, key demand trends by product (e.g. urea, ammonium nitrates, ammonium phospahtes) and country level trade. They will develop independent and original market analysis to help inform short term trading as well as medium term origination opportunities. The individual will be highly commercial and independent in nature, able to see ‘value to have’ versus ‘nice to have’ within the analytical space.

The individual is able to work productively as part of a team; building analytics and working as part of a team to connect the dots across the low carbon markets. The individual must be collaborative; working as part of bps Trading and

Shipping organization as part of their Trading Analytics and Insight- Low Carbon Strategist discipline, alongside the Trading and Origination teams and as part of bp. They will work to foster dialogue with key stakeholders across Trading and Shipping on research outcomes as well as to develop asset identification and trading recommendations based on analysis.

They will work as part of team to develop a distinct cross commodity analytical capability offering within the low carbon strategist organization. They will be required to deliver on the strategic vision and road map that exists to drive institutional capability development within this space.

Understanding of the existing ammonia and derivative markets, and decarbonization pathways

Competent in constructing and maintaining techno-economic models

Able to construct & maintain supply/demand models & recognize structural market shifts.

Good communication skills with a history of stakeholder engagement and influence. Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly.

Excellent problem-solving capability

Strong attention to detail

Data Analytics modelling ability

Prioritization under pressure

Good understanding of natural gas markets and the key drivers of pricing

Prior experience as a Market Strategist focusing on agricultural products and/or low carbon markets

Understanding of Econometric modelling techniques

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



