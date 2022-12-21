Low Carbon Strategist, Feedstock

Job summary

Responsible for providing relevant models and analytical insight that directly influence, support, & serve commercial activities using sophisticated technical and analytical expertise, identifying process improvements, working with stakeholders and analytics colleagues to share information and ideas, build models, and develop tools and systems.

Low Carbon Feedstock Strategist:

The role is high impact, it is front facing and it is integral to the success of the Low Carbon Strategist organization within Trading Analytics and Insight at bp.

The role requires a recognized expert with experience in providing distinct commercial insights into Agricultural and Bio Feedstock markets. This includes a deep understanding of the supply side, within the global Bio Feeds markets and in particular, the first generation agricultural markets and advanced feedstocks. They should hold a clear record of translating analytics into market insights; both across the short term trading time horizon and the longer term outlooks, able to pivot from short term trades to longer term strategic views.

Key Accountabilities:

The Low Carbon Feedstock Strategist will provide timely, commercial insights into Low Carbon Bio Feeds and BioFuels markets for North and South America. Develop analysis to help advise trading ideas and asset strategy in these markets.

The successful candidate will work with the Lead Strategist and other Feedstock and Bio Feeds analysts in developing outstanding short term tradeable analytics and strategic insights. The individual will be highly commercial and independent in nature, able to see ‘value to have’ versus ‘nice to have’ within the analytical space.

The individual is a highly skilled communicator, able to have conversations across multiple groups in bp. They will work as a part of the Low Carbon strategist team to collaborate on the research outcomes and develop trading recommendations based on analysis.

They will develop analytical capabilities offerings within the Bio Feeds markets stream for the Low Carbon Strategist Organization. Set the direction for the Bio Feeds analytical development in their region, develop the toolkit required to monetize across the full suite of bio feeds and biofuels markets that bp trades.

Education and Job Requirements:

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily acquired through examinations) or formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes e.g. PMI.

Essential Experience:

Expertise in Biofuels Feedstock markets

Some understanding of Biofuels Markets and low carbon policy

Strong interpersonal skills

Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly

Excellent problem-solving capability

Strong attention to detail

Data Analytics modelling ability

Prioritization

Desirable Experience:

Prior experience as an Agricultural or Low Carbon Market Strategist with some exposure to biofuels and low carbon markets, Oil and Gas markets, policy strategy, or macro led financial strategy team.

Why Join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.