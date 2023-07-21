This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Are you a dynamic leader with a passion for improving the environment and creating a sustainable future? Join the bpx Low Carbon & Sustainability Team as the Low Carbon & Sustainability Lead and help to deliver our strategy to transform to an Integrated Energy Company. In this role, you will provide innovative solutions, drive technology implementation, and deliver technical expertise. You will also lead a team of talented professionals responsible for reducing emissions and driving sustainability initiatives. We're seeking a candidate with a diverse background, a proven track record in project management, and the ability to foster collaboration across stakeholders. About bpx Energy: BPX Energy, a major natural gas producer in the United States, leverages its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we foster a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Provide technical leadership and guidance to the businesses through technical analysis, scientific reviews, insights, and assessments to help shape and deliver bp’s Aims

Coach, mentor, and develop team members to deliver established goals

Educate the business and support communications strategy on BP Aims, sustainability framework, and other low carbon and sustainability initiatives

Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders on greenhouse gas (GHG) and sustainability topics.

Understand and assess emerging GHG risks and develop mitigations ahead of regulations and changes

Drive low carbon and sustainability innovation through engagement and plan development with the business and functions

Design GHG and sustainability performance targets, accompanying strategies, and execution plans

Identify and evaluate technologies and practices that support GHG reductions and sustainability

Essential Experience and Education:

Bachelor's degree in engineering or a related field.

Minimum of 10 years' experience in the oil and gas industry, with a focus on operational excellence.

5 years of management experience with an ability to lead across multiple stakeholders to drive the best outcomes through collaboration

Track record of success in a dynamic work environment with the ability to lead opposing priorities, seek support and provide focus to drive projects to completion

Meticulous attention to detail, diligence, and commitment to bp's Values and Behaviors.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills with experience in building successful relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously with high degree of quality, speed and flexibility to changing priorities.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $180,000-$280,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Greenhouse Gases, Industry Knowledge, Project Management, Sustainability Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.