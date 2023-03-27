Job summary

Do you want to be part of a global network reimagining energy for people and our planet? We have an opportunity for a Low Carbon Trader to join in our ambitions to net zero and improving people’s lives!

About the role

The Low Carbon Trader will trade carbon for bp trading & shipping (T&S) on the low carbon trading (LCT) team as we grow our business, products and services. As a trader on the team, you would be working alongside other traders and originators to grow commercial activities related to emissions trading schemes (ETS), carbon credits from biofuels, and carbon offsets. You will entrepreneurially trade physical & financial products, execute for compliance and support low carbon origination activity. You get to develop speculative trading strategies specializing in options based on in depth analysis of fundamental and technical data. Ideally, you will have multiple years of experience trading derivatives plus trading interest rates, energy, or environmental credits and mastered relevant fundamentals.



We trade environmental attributes that mitigate greenhouse gases. Our products are associated with ETS, biofuels credits, or opt-in voluntary offsets that sustainability contribute to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. We are a global team with trading offices in London, Chicago, Houston, Calgary, and Singapore.



You will be empowered and expected to...



Analyze

Build deep understand of relevant regulations to ensure compliance

Collaborate with our analytics team to inform the market view and understand the impact of market developments



Strategize

Generate profit by taking positions in options, futures, and physical

Assess, propose, and prioritize agreed trading strategies that are workable and adequately resourced to deliver commercial value

Optimize and handle risk for compliance, speculative and origination activity

Ensure the risk/reward of trade strategies are properly analysed, understood, and communicated



Execute

Work with team members to execute the trade strategy, using approved physical and financial instruments

Trade in a well-adapted manner within agreed limits

Understand and ensure that exposure reports are correct such that the system of record is right with timely reconciliation of discrepancies and address issues or questions that arise from middle or back office

Ensure deal entry metrics stay in line with key performance indicator expectations

Understand and handle transactional risks assuring required credit limits are in place, funding requests are completed, and records of transactions are available for reporting purposes

Build out or improve trading execution tools

Back-up other traders on the bench

Collaborate with originators to inform price for both compliance credits and voluntary offsets



Develop

Develop relationships with external market participants

Keep abreast of relevant trading processes and procedures, understand how new business is gained and reflected in bp’s system and follow deal entry requirements

Support the origination, business development, and structuring teams

Understand and master cross commodity correlations and margins



About you



For the role, we are seeking the below essentials:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent required

Strong analytical skills, commercial mentality, and attention to detail

Expertise in handling nonlinear risk exposure with in-depth knowledge of options trading strategies and terminology

Comfortable with control and compliance requirements in a trading environment

Champion our beliefs and how we work at bp

Progress our culture to foster continuous improvement

Excellent integrity and character

Ability to multi-task and prioritize independently

Self-starter, keen to think independently, and eager to develop solutions and opportunities proactively

Strong communication skills (written and verbal)

Other desirable criteria includes: