Job summary
Do you want to be part of a global network reimagining energy for people and our planet? We have an opportunity for a Low Carbon Trader to join in our ambitions to net zero and improving people’s lives!
About the role
The Low Carbon Trader will trade carbon for bp trading & shipping (T&S) on the low carbon trading (LCT) team as we grow our business, products and services. As a trader on the team, you would be working alongside other traders and originators to grow commercial activities related to emissions trading schemes (ETS), carbon credits from biofuels, and carbon offsets. You will entrepreneurially trade physical & financial products, execute for compliance and support low carbon origination activity. You get to develop speculative trading strategies specializing in options based on in depth analysis of fundamental and technical data. Ideally, you will have multiple years of experience trading derivatives plus trading interest rates, energy, or environmental credits and mastered relevant fundamentals.
We trade environmental attributes that mitigate greenhouse gases. Our products are associated with ETS, biofuels credits, or opt-in voluntary offsets that sustainability contribute to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. We are a global team with trading offices in London, Chicago, Houston, Calgary, and Singapore.
You will be empowered and expected to...
Analyze
- Build deep understand of relevant regulations to ensure compliance
- Collaborate with our analytics team to inform the market view and understand the impact of market developments
Strategize
- Generate profit by taking positions in options, futures, and physical
- Assess, propose, and prioritize agreed trading strategies that are workable and adequately resourced to deliver commercial value
- Optimize and handle risk for compliance, speculative and origination activity
- Ensure the risk/reward of trade strategies are properly analysed, understood, and communicated
Execute
- Work with team members to execute the trade strategy, using approved physical and financial instruments
- Trade in a well-adapted manner within agreed limits
- Understand and ensure that exposure reports are correct such that the system of record is right with timely reconciliation of discrepancies and address issues or questions that arise from middle or back office
- Ensure deal entry metrics stay in line with key performance indicator expectations
- Understand and handle transactional risks assuring required credit limits are in place, funding requests are completed, and records of transactions are available for reporting purposes
- Build out or improve trading execution tools
- Back-up other traders on the bench
- Collaborate with originators to inform price for both compliance credits and voluntary offsets
Develop
- Develop relationships with external market participants
- Keep abreast of relevant trading processes and procedures, understand how new business is gained and reflected in bp’s system and follow deal entry requirements
- Support the origination, business development, and structuring teams
- Understand and master cross commodity correlations and margins
About you
For the role, we are seeking the below essentials:
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent required
Strong analytical skills, commercial mentality, and attention to detail
Expertise in handling nonlinear risk exposure with in-depth knowledge of options trading strategies and terminology
Comfortable with control and compliance requirements in a trading environment
Champion our beliefs and how we work at bp
Progress our culture to foster continuous improvement
Excellent integrity and character
Ability to multi-task and prioritize independently
Self-starter, keen to think independently, and eager to develop solutions and opportunities proactively
Strong communication skills (written and verbal)
Other desirable criteria includes: