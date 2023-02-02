Job summary
Please note this role can be performed from either our Chicago, IL or Houston, TX office locations
About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.
In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
About the role
The Low Carbon Trader will trade carbon emission credits and options within the Low Carbon Trading (LCT) Team and will be integral to the success of bp’s low energy transition. This trader will manage compliance and entrepreneurial positions, as well as be responsible for supporting the low carbon origination activity in Trading & Shipping. As a trader on the LCT Team, you will be working alongside other traders and originators to grow commercial activities related to Cap & Trade programs, carbon credits from biofuels, and carbon offsets. This trader must develop speculative trading strategies based on in depth analysis of fundamental and technical data. The ideal candidate has 2-5 years’ experience in trading derivatives, energy, or environmental credits and mastered relevant fundamentals.
LCT trades environmental attributes that mitigate greenhouse gases. LCT products are associated with biofuels, stand-alone carbon markets such as cap and trade programs, or opt-in voluntary offsets that sustainability contribute to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. LCT is a global team working in London, Chicago, Houston, Calgary, and Singapore.
Key Accountabilities
Analysis
Strategy
- Build deep understand of relevant regulations to ensure BP compliance
- Collaborate with BP analytics to inform the market view and understand the impact of market developments
Execution
- Generate entrepreneurial profit by taking positions in options, futures, and physical
- Assess, propose, and prioritize agreed trading strategies that are workable and adequately resourced to deliver commercial value
- Optimize and manage risk for compliance, speculative and origination activity
- Ensure the risk/reward of trade strategies are properly analyzed, understood, and communicated
Development
- Work with team members to implement the trade strategy, using approved physical and financial instruments
- Trade in a disciplined manner within agreed limits
- Understand and ensure that exposure reports are accurate such that the system of record is right with timely reconciliation of discrepancies and address issues or questions that arise from middle or back office.
- Ensure deal entry metrics stay in line with key performance indicator (KPI) expectations
- Understand and manage transactional risks assuring required credit limits are in place, funding requests are executed, and records of transactions are available for reporting purposes.
- Build out or improve trading execution tools
- Back-up other traders on the bench
- Collaborate with originators to inform price for both compliance credits and voluntary offsets
Essential Education
- Develop relationships with external market participants
- Keep abreast of relevant trading processes and procedures, understand how new business is captured and reflected in bp’s system of record and follow deal entry requirements
- Support the origination, business development, and structuring teams
- Understand and master cross commodity correlations and margins
Essential Experience
- Bachelor’s degree required
Job requirements
- Strong analytical skills, commercial mentality, and attention to detail
- Track record of entrepreneurial PnL delivery through trading
- Control and compliance familiarity in a trading environment
Desirable Criteria
- Adhere to our beliefs and how we work at bp
- Progress our culture to foster continuous improvement on the bench
- Excellent integrity and character
- Ability to multi-task and prioritize independently
- Self-starter, independent problem solver, and willingness to develop solutions and opportunities proactively
- Strong communication skills (written and verbal)
Why join bp
- Ability to code and build models to support trading decisions
- Familiar with relevant environmental policies and regulations
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
This role can be performed from Chicago or Houston and offers a 60/40 (in office/work from home) hybrid option.