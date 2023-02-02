Job summary

Please note this role can be performed from either our Chicago, IL or Houston, TX office locations



About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!



About the role

The Low Carbon Trader will trade carbon emission credits and options within the Low Carbon Trading (LCT) Team and will be integral to the success of bp’s low energy transition. This trader will manage compliance and entrepreneurial positions, as well as be responsible for supporting the low carbon origination activity in Trading & Shipping. As a trader on the LCT Team, you will be working alongside other traders and originators to grow commercial activities related to Cap & Trade programs, carbon credits from biofuels, and carbon offsets. This trader must develop speculative trading strategies based on in depth analysis of fundamental and technical data. The ideal candidate has 2-5 years’ experience in trading derivatives, energy, or environmental credits and mastered relevant fundamentals.

LCT trades environmental attributes that mitigate greenhouse gases. LCT products are associated with biofuels, stand-alone carbon markets such as cap and trade programs, or opt-in voluntary offsets that sustainability contribute to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. LCT is a global team working in London, Chicago, Houston, Calgary, and Singapore.

Key Accountabilities

Analysis

Build deep understand of relevant regulations to ensure BP compliance

Collaborate with BP analytics to inform the market view and understand the impact of market developments

Generate entrepreneurial profit by taking positions in options, futures, and physical

Assess, propose, and prioritize agreed trading strategies that are workable and adequately resourced to deliver commercial value

Optimize and manage risk for compliance, speculative and origination activity

Ensure the risk/reward of trade strategies are properly analyzed, understood, and communicated

Work with team members to implement the trade strategy, using approved physical and financial instruments

Trade in a disciplined manner within agreed limits

Understand and ensure that exposure reports are accurate such that the system of record is right with timely reconciliation of discrepancies and address issues or questions that arise from middle or back office.

Ensure deal entry metrics stay in line with key performance indicator (KPI) expectations

Understand and manage transactional risks assuring required credit limits are in place, funding requests are executed, and records of transactions are available for reporting purposes.

Build out or improve trading execution tools

Back-up other traders on the bench

Collaborate with originators to inform price for both compliance credits and voluntary offsets

Develop relationships with external market participants

Keep abreast of relevant trading processes and procedures, understand how new business is captured and reflected in bp’s system of record and follow deal entry requirements

Support the origination, business development, and structuring teams

Understand and master cross commodity correlations and margins

Bachelor’s degree required

Strong analytical skills, commercial mentality, and attention to detail

Track record of entrepreneurial PnL delivery through trading

Control and compliance familiarity in a trading environment

Adhere to our beliefs and how we work at bp

Progress our culture to foster continuous improvement on the bench

Excellent integrity and character

Ability to multi-task and prioritize independently

Self-starter, independent problem solver, and willingness to develop solutions and opportunities proactively

Strong communication skills (written and verbal)

Ability to code and build models to support trading decisions

Familiar with relevant environmental policies and regulations

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!This role can be performed from Chicago or Houston and offers a 60/40 (in office/work from home) hybrid option.