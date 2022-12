Low Carbon & Sustainability Advisor

The role reports directly to Senior Environment & Quality manager and supports the carbon and sustainability agenda for bp’s shipping activities .

The IMO’s expectations for the global shipping industry are to deliver a 50% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 against a 2008 baseline . But bp’s ambition is bolder: we seek to be a #netzero company by 2050.

But bp’s ambition is bolder: we seek to be a #netzero company by 2050. The Carbon & Sustainability Advisor key accountability is to support the Senior Environment & Quality manager in the delivery of bp’s ambitions into our shipping activities . This includes supporting the development of the sustainability strategy for bp’s shipping activity including: articulating Shipping’s sustainability implementation plan detailing the T&S primary and supplementary aims. developing and securing support for the strategy to deliver a net zero Bp operated fleet by 2050, including defining key milestones and resource requirements between 2020 and 2050. defining the path for direct green house gas emission reductions to net zero on bp’s operated vessels and providing drive and energy to its delivery . defining and agreeing our approach to support third party vessel operators with whom we contract reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

This includes supporting the development of the sustainability strategy for bp’s shipping activity including: Programme Management & monitoring agreed strategic milestones en route to 2050.

Supporting the development of a plan for engaging externally with industry bodies and other groups selectively to understand external developments, influence their direction, and bring the external perspective of decarbonisation of the shipping industry into bp.

Network and socialise shipping decarbonisation pathways and plans widely within bp across all stakeholders who have a relevant interest – including Strategy and Sustainability, Production and Operations, Customer and Products in addition to Trading and Shipping.

Support the development, approval, and delivery of environmental advocacy positions for Shipping, consistent and aligned with BP advocacy positions.

Support Trading and Shipping’s thinking and approach on Human Rights and Modern-Day Slavery, discharging the commitments bp makes into the Trading and Shipping organization.

Support the development of new and improved standards to influence environmental, sustainability, human rights and our approach to low carbon initiatives across operated and third-party vessels.

Network seamlessly with the Trading and Shipping team to support the implementation and attestation for ISO 14001,

Support the strategic partnership team with environmental and sustainability subject matter expertise; emissions, carbon, sustainability/commercial selection Essential Education:

Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering Degree, equivalent, candidate holding an Environmental Engineering Degree will be considered.

Essential Experience Knowledge of bp sustainability framework and experience of working within environmental and social sector.

Awareness of the external context and drive to decarbonise the shipping sector. Knowledge of key environmental issues in maritime industry.

Demonstrated ability to manage and influence a wide range of stakeholders and subject matter experts

Demonstrated ability to communicate complex ideas and policies in both written format and verbally.

Demonstrated ability in programme management. Desirable Experience: Appreciation of Human Rights, Modern Day Slavery and ISO 14001 environmental management systems.

systems. Awareness of international environmental legislation and conventions e.g., MARPOL, Basel Convention, EU, MRU.

Strong IT and analytical skills