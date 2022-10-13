Low Carbon & Sustainability SME (m/f/d)

Job summary

to join our team EU office based, ILI role



Permanent



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

The Low Carbon and Sustainability SME is responsible for developing and enabling the implementation of truck decarbonization site designs and sustainability measures onto new and existing retail sites. They are one of the key stakeholders in planning such concepts.

Your tasks:

Be the technical stakeholder for the Truck Decarbonization site designs and provide expert advice and be the technical point of contact for truck decarbonization activities Support PoC sites/pilots and design developments and assess the outcomes Issue BP technical standards for equipment and installations on Low Carbon Mobility Hubs and Mixed Energy Sites in Europe Develop standard layouts for Low Carbon Mobility Hubs and Mixed Energy sites in Europe Ensure compliance of those designs with European regulations as well as BP internal requirements Transfer expert knowledge within the technical standards team, such as LNG, H2, EV, Biofuels, onto truck decarbonization site design concepts Support construction teams and low carbon implementation managers during implementation Lead the Management of Change (MoC) process related to technical standards



Be the technical expert for sustainability and as such Technical stakeholder for defining sustainability measures for European retail sites within the sustainability implementation plan Responsible for enabling the implementation of sustainability measures and therefore responsible for new technical standards as well as the update of existing standards to meet those measures Incorporate sustainability measures in Low Carbon Mobility Hubs and Mixed Energy sites



Architecture, civil engineering, environmental engineering, or other relevant experience

High level of technical understanding, business acumen and relevant asset topics on retail sites across Europe

Good knowledge of the Retail business

Experience in managing projects through a stage-gate process (CVP)

Experience and knowledge of how to complete MOC’s or EMOC’s

Fluent in English, good knowledge of German (B2) recommended

bp stands for agile working in a digitalized, team-oriented, and international working environment

Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave

Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share program, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)

International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities

Structured onboarding program and buddy support

Subsidized canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free

Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

Programs to improve the work-life balance

