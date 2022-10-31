Low Carbon/NCS Project Specialist

Job summary

Grade H: Responsible for supporting BP in the commodity and financial markets, managing a proprietary trading book, initiating and maintaining positions based on current market conditions, delivering transactions and providing market access for the compliance and trading needs of BP’s assets.

Do you want to be part of a company reimagining energy for people and our planet; one that is trusted by society and valued by shareholders? At bp, we have an opportunity for a Low Carbon/NCS (Natural Climate Solutions) Project Specialist to join in our ambitions to net zero and improving people’s lives.

About the role:

You will be an integral part of the Low Carbon Trading (LCT) Centre of Excellence (CoE), part of bp Trading & Shipping (T&S). The role will support the management of carbon offset projects including forestry & land use and other projects, assisting with screening and due diligence of carbon offset projects, and carrying out research and development into emerging Natural Climate Solutions, standards and methodologies.

Key Accountabilities:

Undertake research and development into Natural Climate Solutions, emerging emission reduction/removal technologies, standards/methodologies and regulatory changes, to help position bp’s carbon offset portfolio for success.

Support Project Managers in the management of carbon offset projects, including tracking project progress, forecasts and risks.

Support Project Managers in the screening and due diligence of project opportunities against bp’s own criteria, and carbon market rules and methodologies, to ensure integrity.

Support the operation and continuous improvement of LCT’s systems and processes for managing the carbon offset portfolio.

About you:

Essential Experience

Relevant degree e.g. in a forestry/ecology, technical or environmental field.

Understanding of climate change mitigation and the role of carbon markets and carbon offsetting.

Understanding of climate change mitigation projects such as Natural Climate Solutions or other emission reduction/removal opportunities.

Experience of research into complex topics, developing written reports and working with a range of stakeholders.

Desirable Experience