Loyalty Advisor (m/f/d) Full-time in Bochum

Marketing Group



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



As a key strategic pillar of bp’s growth agenda, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel, we believe bp/Aral will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, food and drinks for later, electric mobility, our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.

The customer sits at the heart of our business’ transition and as Marketing professionals, we want individuals who can play a meaningful role in shaping our offer and bringing it to life for our customers both in and out of store. We are looking for professionals who can work in a fast paced and changing environment pivoting plans and resources to seek out value for both the short-term financial delivery and long-term brand success.

For this role, we are looking for a customer and commercial focused, technical Loyalty and Marketing professional that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced and continuously changing retail business. A Loyalty expert with deep knowledge and experience across all aspects of Loyalty program management and CRM, with special focus on Loyalty technologies, platforms infrastructure and innovation. Together with the H-level Innovation Lead, this role will drive the development of our Loyalty platforms and Customer Engagement programs, by effectively managing our Loyalty suppliers and partners, working closely together with internal units like Opex and I&E and always having the customers’ needs top of mind.

Leads the local Loyalty technical platform management and enhancement, e.g. CLM5 & COMARCH & SMF

Support Loyalty/PAYBACK technology and innovation

Supports the management of all technical processes and links within loyalty and internal and external partners

Supports in the generation and management of new loyalty partnerships (both short-term campaign-based but also strategic)

Manages our reward processes and activities, both digital (e.g. mobile redemption) and in-store (e.g. rewards catalogue/immediate rewards), in Iberia: our Loyalty Catalogue

Drives all technical and process-dimensions of the POLA, our non-PAYBACK promotion platform

Support OPEX team to deliver brilliant customer service for Loyalty and PAYBACK

Works closely with Central teams to bring new loyalty platforms, processes, tools and innovation into the market

Works closely with I&E to improve service and system quality and stability, and with local OPEX and Ops to communicate effectively to our dealers/partners

Implements local Loyalty projects (e.g. Ultimate Club)

Supports in management ASP budget for Loyalty innovation projects (e.g. mobile redemption, PAYBACK PAY hybrid accounts)

Degree or equivalent level qualification

Preference for technical expertise and membership in marketing professional bodies eg Chartered institute of marketing

3+ years in a marketing role or technical marketing or IT role

Demonstrated expertise in Loyalty and CRM programs, both from a technical and business perspective

Ideally European experience in Retail environment

Excellent technical marketing experience at all levels inclusive cross country

Excellent quantitative mind-set

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Demonstrated 3rd Party management, on-going relationship and performance management

English and German: verbal & writing skills

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



