Loyalty Advisor (m/f/d) Full-time in Bochum

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
As a key strategic pillar of bp’s growth agenda, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel, we believe bp/Aral will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, food and drinks for later, electric mobility, our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.
The customer sits at the heart of our business’ transition and as Marketing professionals, we want individuals who can play a meaningful role in shaping our offer and bringing it to life for our customers both in and out of store. We are looking for professionals who can work in a fast paced and changing environment pivoting plans and resources to seek out value for both the short-term financial delivery and long-term brand success.
For this role, we are looking for a customer and commercial focused, technical Loyalty and Marketing professional that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced and continuously changing retail business. A Loyalty expert with deep knowledge and experience across all aspects of Loyalty program management and CRM, with special focus on Loyalty technologies, platforms infrastructure and innovation. Together with the H-level Innovation Lead, this role will drive the development of our Loyalty platforms and Customer Engagement programs, by effectively managing our Loyalty suppliers and partners, working closely together with internal units like Opex and I&E and always having the customers’ needs top of mind.
We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.