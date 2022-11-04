Loyalty CRM Lead UK

Job summary

Job Purpose

A customer focused role with a deep understanding of consumer loyalty, personalised marketing, retail business and the external customer/consumer. This role is the owner of the CRM plans for the UK and works with CVP&E B2C CRM Team to deliver loyalty related Direct Marketing activities within retail channel.

The purpose of this role is to ensure that all CRM activities undertaken are consumer centric and enables the delivery of key marketing and loyalty health and performance metrics (i.e. Issuance rate, loyalty volume, transacting consumers, Loyalty GM and CRM Incremental profit)

The role holder must be fast paced, hand-ons and able to identify opportunities to maximise customer/consumer interactions and value through the delivery of targeted offers across multiple direct marketing channels, in the most relevant and most efficient way. The role holder will also be responsible for ensuring best practice in terms of execution is applied across CRM in M&C ESA.

The role holder will work in a diverse and agile team and will be accountable for the cluster CRM budget and the delivery of an optimised comms plans.



Key Accountabilities

• Analyse market trends, marketing performance including performance by loyalty segment and available analytics to ensure contact plan developed by CVP&E are fit for purpose.

• Input into contact plan development process and based on track record of contact plans and the CVP&E contact plan development process, input into definition of to be direct marketing plans representing the view of UK markets and relevant customer trends. Activity should be underpinned by business case

• Supports development of activity pipeline from the defined manages the full delivery of decided campaigns

• Accountable for on time delivery of loyalty related CRM campaigns within the UK market

• Manages the delivery of agreed loyalty CRM campaign performance and managed allocated budgets associated with activity plan

• Manages the Internal engagement plans with execution, third party and relevant partner teams. Manages at operational level relationships with potential partners (Cross Marketing Promotions/scheme partners) to ensure proper implementation for both parties

• Actively seeks and applies best practices within area of expertise using all available tools and recommend improvements.

• Supports opportunities to drive value through cross country / regional activation programs

• For extended country accountabilities will manage delivery of in market CRM with support of marketing team.

• Coordinates fulfilment plans of activities through internal and external stakeholders / suppliers.

• Develops campaign PCA’s with relevant teams based on best practice frameworks.

• Support the QPR and BPR process by providing input pertaining to performance of loyalty programs and customer segments.



Summary Decision Rights

• Agree: Contact Plan for the region

• Decide : Internal engagement process

• Agree : Communication plan around promotion

• Agree : mechanics , rewards selected

• Recommend: CRM processes and potential improvements plans

• Recommend and Agree: mechanics and channel mix for loyalty campaigns for market with loyalty Product manager.

• Agree: Operational processes and improvement plans

• Input into Marketing and planning process

• Input into brand development (Digital strategy, Mobile strategy)



Job Holder Requirements

• University degree or relevant marketing qualification/s

Experience

• Demonstrated expertise in Loyalty and CRM programs.

• Demonstrated expertise in Direct marketing / Segmentation and contact plan set up

• Experience in executing marketing programs and campaigns.

• Ideally European experience in Retail environment

• Excellent marketing experience at all level inclusive cross country

• Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

• Demonstrated 3rd Party management, on-going relationship and performance management

• English: verbal & writing skills (Additional languages an advantage)



Skills & Competencies

• Deep understand of M&C ESA markets

• Generating and Applying Customer and Consumer Insights

• Experienced at Performance Monitoring and Expert at Loyalty Management.

• Proven track record in defining Integrated Marketing Communications Plans



