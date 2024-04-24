Loyalty Catalogue Advisor - Iberia

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Role Synopsis

As a key strategic pillar of bp’s growth agenda, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel, we believe bp/Aral will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, food and drinks for later, electric mobility, our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.

The customer sits at the heart of our business’ transition and as Marketing professionals, we want individuals who can play a relevant role in crafting our offer and bringing it to life for our customers both in and out of store. We are looking for professionals who can work in a fast paced and changing environment shifting plans and resources to seek out value for both the short term financial delivery and long term brand success.

In particular for this role, we are looking for a customer and commercial focused individual who canexecute the catalogue of products core to the loyalty schemes in both Spain and Portugal.

Working closely with the loyalty teams in both markets, this role will implement the implementation of the catalogues including working closely with customer insight to resolve optimal product selection, work with procurement to source the best commercial selection of products, operations and logistics to implement the store execution of the catalogue and with the marketing teams to launch and build awareness of the catalogue offer.

Key Accountabilities

- Leads the day to day in-market delivery of our rewards catalogue process across an instore and digital perspective including stock fulfilment, volumes, budgets ensuring alignment with regional team

- Working closely with the regional Partnership and Reward lead identify and recommend the accurate range of products suitable for target customers in Spain and Portugal ensuring redemption options and partners continues to meet both customer and market needs through interrogation of both customer and market data intelligence into actionable activity through local market execution.

- Evaluate, identify, and recommend customer experience improvements for both onsite and digital execution of the catalogue,

- Working closely with digital channel lead in market and regional teams support the development and implementation of digital solutions that look to enhance overall customer experience, improve in-store operations and reduce overall costs

- Working closely with internal teams (and external partners as the need arises) to provide support and resolve any supply chain and customer fulfilment issues associated with the loyalty catalogue

- Be the single point of contact within Iberia for the loyalty catalogue across marketing

- Work closely with internal teams to build operational plans including instore operations and communications to in store teams

- Work with customer experience and careline teams to remove customer barriers and build an excellent customer experience from out of store to post purchase and ensure robust customer contact processes.

- Work closely with marketing teams to build launch and main marketing plans for loyalty catalogue ensuring close connection with logistics to deliver excellent customer experience

- Holds the delivery budget and reporting into Spain loyalty manager to ensure on budget and timely reporting and payment of suppliers.

- Supports the regional Partnership and Rewards lead in suppler and fulfilment reviews to ensure operational efficiency

Essential Education

Higher level of education (degree not always required)

Proficient in verbal and written English. English if the main business language in bp.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

+5 years in marketing role ideally with marketing operations or product development

Ideally experience in Retail environment

Proven logistic capabilities, stock management

Proven financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Proven 3rd Party management, ongoing relationship and performance management

Must have proficient English (verbal & writing) as English is primary language globally in bp

Desirable Criteria

Demonstrated 3rd Party relationship and performance management including the sourcing and identifying of both partner agencies and loyalty partners

Generating and applying Customer and Consumer Insights

Experienced at Performance Monitoring

Consistent track record in defining Coordinated Marketing Plans

Portuguese would be a plus

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and daring environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are substantial, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are a distributed team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



