Loyalty Partnerships Advisor ANZ

Job summary

-

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops clever ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.



To make this transition, we’re looking for a Loyalty Partnership Advisor to join our Loyalty Marketing team! In this role, you’ll be responsible for growing the partner portfolio for bp’s retail loyalty program, bp rewards, leading bp’s strategic partnership with Qantas Loyalty, whilst taking ownership and driving the BP Plus partnership with Qantas Business Rewards (QBR).





Key responsibilities:

Own the development and delivery of loyalty partner pipeline for BP Rewards

Oversee bp’s partnership with Qantas Loyalty, with a focus on BP-QL Strategic Governance forums

Develop the QBR program strategy, product roadmap and own commercial delivery of targets

Partner with our Fleet & Dealer team, Marketing and operations teams to deliver on financial and incremental volume targets for QBR and develop Fleet Loyalty initiatives

Provide partner management expertise, frameworks and tools across the region

Formal qualification in Marketing, Business or relation discipline

10+ years relevant business, partnership, or marketing experience

Proven track record managing third-party partnerships

Strong project management skills with the ability to meet aggressive timelines

Ability to lead, influence and collaborate across a complex organisational structure

A data driven decision-maker with ability to interpret past results to drive commercial results

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!