Loyalty Partnerships Advisor ANZ

-
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops clever ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.
To make this transition, we’re looking for a Loyalty Partnership Advisor to join our Loyalty Marketing team! In this role, you’ll be responsible for growing the partner portfolio for bp’s retail loyalty program, bp rewards, leading bp’s strategic partnership with Qantas Loyalty, whilst taking ownership and driving the BP Plus partnership with Qantas Business Rewards (QBR).
Key responsibilities: