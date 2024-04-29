Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Join bp as Loyalty Partnerships & Reward Lead!



Job Purpose:

The loyalty partnership and reward manager will lead as the subject matter authority for all redemption partners and rewards options within the retail channels covering all markets in Europe with a specific focus on UK, Poland, Austria, Netherlands and Iberia

This role is the owner of the Loyalty partnership and rewards redemption strategy that leads and supports the operational definition, delivery and management for the overall yearly reward redemption experience in coordination with local market Loyalty product managers and procurement teams.

As a leader, the role holder must be fast paced, hand-ons and able to find opportunities to improve customer/consumer interactions and value through the development of the loyalty digital strategy across multiple channels, in the most relevant and most efficient way.

Key Accountabilities:

Supporting the local market loyalty teams through continued development of the overall reward partners

Redemption experience ensuring alignment to agreed framework and principles.

Develops and delivers the yearly Rewards sourcing process and handles the full governance process across relevant markets including fulfilment on site with local execution team.

Accountable for on time delivery of Redemption mechanics, associated reason and defines the KPI and performance measurement alongside local market loyalty teams.

Works collaboratively with local loyalty teams to allocate budgets associated with loyalty redemption rewards and channels

Actively seeks and ensures application of standard processes within area of expertise.

Develop all related facilitating tools / processes (SharePoint / promotion network, etc ….) and maintains them so as to further improve overall marketing investment performance

Sees opportunities to drive value through cross country / regional redemption activation programs and act as focal point for internal / external redemption offer customers (Strategic account, Procurement, Sourcing)

Support the operational delivery for customer redemption experiences across all supported markets to agreed KPI’s through working with loyalty partners and internal digital teams

Management and performance of key loyalty partners at strategic level ensuring delivery of service is in line with partner contractual obligations as well as leading review of contract reviews.

Works with loyalty partners, regional and global teams to drive, and evaluate ongoing innovation to build programme differentiation whilst also ensuring a pipeline of development to build market and program differentiation.

Ensures redemption regards and partners continues to meet both customer and market needs through interrogation of both customer and market data intelligence into actionable activity through local market execution.

Collaborate with CX & Data teams to ensure assurance on compliance around Customer data privacy and protection ensuring all risks are mitigated

Education:

University degree

MBA advantageous

In addition, recognised Marketing or loyalty qualification advantageous

What should you bring to the role?:

Shown expertise in Loyalty and Rewards programs.

Good level of critical thinking with a good criterion for consumer related issues

Excellent Communication and presentation skills both verbal and in writing, skilful listener

Excellent in building positive relationships with internal partners and external companies

Good analytical skills, Good financial competence including budget control and performance management

Validated 3rd Party negotiations / Ongoing relationship and performance management

Experience in leading cross country teams

English proficient (verbal & writing)

Proficiency (verbal & writing) in one of the local languages of cluster is a plus

Skills & Proficiencies:

Deep understand of M&C markets in Europe

Generating and Applying Customer and Consumer Insights

Skilled at Development of Marketing Plans

Skilled at translating Marketing Strategy into Marketing Plans

Experience at Performance Monitoring

Proven track record in defining Coordinated Marketing Communications Plans

Experience in running 3rd party suppliers and partnerships

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and daring environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Journey Mapping, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Customer value proposition, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy, Offer execution and growth, Proposition development, Retail Category Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Sustainability awareness and action, Using market research effectively



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.