Loyalty Planning

Job summary

Supports the implementation of marketing, brand and comms programmes for the business. Supports the development, management and delivery of strategic programmes for the marketing team and adopts and adapts global brand offers, leveraging consumer & customer insights to drive innovation, defining country plans by brand and managing brand guidelines and policy.

Job Purpose

A customer focused role with a deep understanding of consumer loyalty, data insights, personalised CRM marketing, retail business and the external customer/consumer.

This role is a European role responsible for the co-ordination, production and delivery of key activity plans, identification of programme and customer insights through data driven approach and best practice sharing across all markets.

The purpose of this role is to ensure that each market plans are robust and enables the delivery of key marketing and loyalty health and performance metrics (i.e. Issuance rate, loyalty volume, transacting consumers, Loyalty GM and CRM Incremental profit) through ensuring activity is targeting key customer segments that drives increase in customer awareness, usage and retention whilst driving efficiencies through sharing of best practice across markets

The role holder must be fast paced, hand-ons and able to identify opportunities to maximise customer/consumer interactions and value across multiple direct marketing channels, in the most relevant and most efficient way. The role holder will also be responsible for ensuring best practice activities in terms of execution is applied across in M&C Europe.

The role holder will work in a diverse and agile team and will be accountable for the delivery and execution of a consolidated European loyalty plan and identification of new business requirements that enhance loyalty value proposition through working with local loyalty teams.



Key Accountabilities

Analyse market trends, marketing performance including performance by loyalty segment and available analytics to ensure loyalty activity plans developed by local markets are fit for purpose.

Act as a bridge between the in-market loyalty teams to collate the customer / business requirements (data, digital, experience) that supports the overall loyalty strategy and evolution of the programme.

Support the markets through best practice sharing and frameworks to drive efficiencies and speed to market in campaign delivery, analytics, and insights.

Supports the Senior Loyalty and CRM manager in co-ordination and production of required business information and loyalty performance reporting.

Tracks the delivery of agreed loyalty & CRM activity to plan and budget ensuring all risks are identified and mitigation plans are defined.

Supports opportunities to drive value through cross country / regional activation programs

Develop standardisation of PCA’s with relevant teams based on best practice frameworks.

Own the QPR and BPR process across markets ensuring alignment across teams and functions ensuring actions are followed up

Decision Rights

Own the Loyalty activity laydown plan for Europe

Own the QPR and BPR process across markets

Recommend customer segment CRM & loyalty improvements plans across markets

Recommend and agree mechanics for loyalty campaigns for market with loyalty Product manager.

Identify customer and business insights and input into relevant business roadmaps

Input into Marketing and planning processes

Input into brand development (Digital strategy, Mobile strategy)

Experience

Demonstrated expertise in Loyalty and CRM programs.

Demonstrated expertise in customer segmentation and contact plan

Demonstrated expertise in customer insights through data driven approach

Experience in executing marketing programs and campaigns.

Ideally European experience in Retail environment

Excellent marketing experience at all level inclusive cross country

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Demonstrated 3rd Party management, on-going relationship and performance management

Skills & Competencies