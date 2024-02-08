Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Grade HResponsible for managing a team accountable and leading the marketing organization at an assigned region, using sounds technical knowledge to ensure consistent, successful and rigorous implementation of local and global marketing strategies, ensuring marketing execution alignment, expert resourcing, coaching and sharing of best practice.



Join bp as Loyalty Programme Development Lead!

About the role itself:

A customer focused role with a deep understanding of consumer loyalty, personalised marketing, retail business and the customer/consumer. The customer loyalty programme development manager will be responsible for the operational definition, delivery and management associated with the loyalty technology platforms across all European markets.

The role is tasked to provide deep subject matter expertise in customer loyalty digital experiences across both app and web. Owner of the Loyalty digital strategy, plans and performance delivery across the specific markets and will drive the development of our loyalty features and capabilities across web, app and loyalty platforms ensuring the delivery of key loyalty health and performance metrics (e.g. Issuance rate, loyalty volume, transacting consumers,

As a leader, the role holder must be fast paced, hand-ons and able to find opportunities to maximise customer/consumer interactions and value through the development of the loyalty digital strategy across multiple channels, in the most relevant and most efficient way.

Key Accountabilities:

Supporting the local market loyalty teams through continued development of the overall digital loyalty strategy ensuring alignment to agreed framework and principles.

Support the operational delivery of the loyalty mobile application, loyalty platform and websites across all supported markets to agreed KPI’s through working with loyalty partners and internal digital teams

Delivering platform requirements to support marketing campaigns and promotions ensuring ‘Digital First’ demeanor to encourage digital adoption and continued usage.

Management and performance of key loyalty partners at strategic level ensuring customer experience is protected and maintained in the event of digital platform outages

Working together with internal teams and collaborators to ensure compliance with all relevant security, legal and regulatory standards

Works with loyalty providers, regional and global teams to drive, and evaluate ongoing innovation to create programme differentiation whilst also ensuring a pipeline of development to create market and program differentiation.

Ensures loyalty proposition continues to meet both customer and market needs through interrogation of both customer and market data intelligence into actionable activity through local market execution.

Defines integrated loyalty digital features and innovation at market level holistically across product categories ( fuel, conv and EV)

Input and agree the Loyalty digital roadmap, in conjunction with in country execution teams and I&E digital teams driving the adoption of digital product across local markets

Interface with CX & Data teams to ensure assurance on compliance around Customer data privacy and protection and compliance of loyalty platforms and ensure all risks are mitigated

Essential education:

University degree. MBA advantageous

In addition, recognised Marketing or loyalty qualification advantageous

Essential experience and job requirements:

Proven expertise in Loyalty and Rewards program

Proven expertise in digital platforms (App, Web, Loyalty engines) / Segmentation / CRM

Ideally European experience in Retail environment

Excellent marketing experience at all level inclusive cross country

Confirmed financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, Performance management)

Validated 3rd Party negotiations / Ongoing relationship and performance management

Experience in running cross country teams

English proficiency (verbal & writing)

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



