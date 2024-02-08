Entity:Customers & Products
Join bp as Loyalty Programme Development Lead!
About the role itself:
A customer focused role with a deep understanding of consumer loyalty, personalised marketing, retail business and the customer/consumer. The customer loyalty programme development manager will be responsible for the operational definition, delivery and management associated with the loyalty technology platforms across all European markets.
The role is tasked to provide deep subject matter expertise in customer loyalty digital experiences across both app and web. Owner of the Loyalty digital strategy, plans and performance delivery across the specific markets and will drive the development of our loyalty features and capabilities across web, app and loyalty platforms ensuring the delivery of key loyalty health and performance metrics (e.g. Issuance rate, loyalty volume, transacting consumers,
As a leader, the role holder must be fast paced, hand-ons and able to find opportunities to maximise customer/consumer interactions and value through the development of the loyalty digital strategy across multiple channels, in the most relevant and most efficient way.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans
