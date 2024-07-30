Loyalty Proposition Manager Germany & Austria (m/f/d) Full-time in Bochum-fixed term for 24 month

Entity:Customers & Products
Marketing Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
How you can help shape the future:
This role will be focused with a deep understanding of consumer loyalty, personalised marketing, retail business and the customer/consumer. The Loyalty Proposition Manager is tasked to provide deep subject expertise in customer loyalty value propositions (including all required enablers) for M&C Europe. This role is the owner of the Loyalty strategy, plans and performance delivery across the specific market/s. The role will also support and drive the delivery of key loyalty health and performance metrics (i.e. Issuance rate, loyalty volume, transacting consumers, Loyalty GM, CRM Incremental profit), delivered through working collaboratively with the local market loyalty teams.
Define, recommend, and implement the Loyalty customer value propositions for the market based on competitors, business strategy, loyalty maturity curve (Multi partner, loyalty 4.0 Issuance and redemption strategy, direct marketing), inclusive of global boundaries.
As a leader, the role holder must be fast-paced, hand-ons and able to identify opportunities to maximise customer/consumer interactions and value through the development of the loyalty strategy across multiple direct marketing channels, in the most relevant and most efficient way.
Along with the local loyalty, marketing, and global teams, this role will develop and foster a positive and integrated culture within and across the markets to create a positive, collaborative, and agile ways of working.
Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented
Your qualification profile - profound and passionate
Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:
We are committed to equality, diversity, and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.
We look forward to receiving meaningful applications from employees who meet the requirements and are interested in this position. Applicants with a permanent employment contract should have worked in their previous position for 2 years. Please inform your line manager about your application. Applications from disabled people are welcome; they will be considered preferentially if they are equally qualified.
Please note that different regulations regarding level and/or salary may apply depending on the location. The valid company agreements can be viewed at people@bp
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.