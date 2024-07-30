Loyalty Proposition Manager Germany & Austria (m/f/d) Full-time in Bochum-fixed term for 24 month

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



How you can help shape the future:



This role will be focused with a deep understanding of consumer loyalty, personalised marketing, retail business and the customer/consumer. The Loyalty Proposition Manager is tasked to provide deep subject expertise in customer loyalty value propositions (including all required enablers) for M&C Europe. This role is the owner of the Loyalty strategy, plans and performance delivery across the specific market/s. The role will also support and drive the delivery of key loyalty health and performance metrics (i.e. Issuance rate, loyalty volume, transacting consumers, Loyalty GM, CRM Incremental profit), delivered through working collaboratively with the local market loyalty teams.

Define, recommend, and implement the Loyalty customer value propositions for the market based on competitors, business strategy, loyalty maturity curve (Multi partner, loyalty 4.0 Issuance and redemption strategy, direct marketing), inclusive of global boundaries.

As a leader, the role holder must be fast-paced, hand-ons and able to identify opportunities to maximise customer/consumer interactions and value through the development of the loyalty strategy across multiple direct marketing channels, in the most relevant and most efficient way.

Along with the local loyalty, marketing, and global teams, this role will develop and foster a positive and integrated culture within and across the markets to create a positive, collaborative, and agile ways of working.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Supporting the local market loyalty teams through continued development of the overall loyalty strategy ensuring alignment to agreed framework and principles

Guiding the local market loyalty teams in optimizing program performance and provide input to develop offer enhancement programs (partners, operations, segmentation, contact plans) that support local market

Works with loyalty providers, regional and global teams to drive, and evaluate ongoing innovation to create program differentiation whilst also driving the adoption across local markets

Ensures loyalty proposition continues to meet both customer and market needs through interrogation of both customer and market data intelligence into actionable activity through local market execution

Defines integrated loyalty proposition at market level holistically across product categories (fuel, conv, and EV)

Supports the performance delivery of the Loyalty scheme in the markets through working with local loyalty teams to ensure key health metrics of scheme (IR, RR, Cross partner usage, Customer Churn) are achieved and where required creates performance improvement plans

Supporting the local market loyalty teams through continued development of the overall reward partners and redemption experience through management and performance of partners at strategic level ensuring delivery of service is in line with partner contractual obligations as well as leading review of contract reviews, identification of new partners ensuring alignment to agreed framework and principles

Develops and delivers the yearly Rewards sourcing process and manages the full governance process across relevant markets including fulfilment on site with local execution team ensuring

on time delivery of Redemption mechanics, associated business case and defines the KPI and performance measurement alongside local market loyalty teams.

Input and agree the Loyalty marketing plans, in conjunction within country execution teams (for all Loyalty programs: Communications, promotion, Contact plan, Segmentation updates, Direct marketing actions, partnerships)

Interface with CX & Data teams to ensure assurance on compliance around Customer data privacy and protection and compliance of loyalty programs and ensure all risks are mitigated

Develops and manages loyalty partnerships relationships across markets (Multi partner scheme operators, potential new partners) at strategic level to leverage new capability, tools and features

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

University degree. MBA advantageous

In addition, recognized Marketing, or loyalty qualification advantageous

Demonstrated expertise in Loyalty and Rewards program proposition development

Demonstrated expertise in direct marketing / Segmentation

Ideally European experience in Retail environment

Excellent marketing experience at all levels inclusive cross country

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, Performance management)

Demonstrated 3rd Party negotiations / On-going relationship and performance management

Experience in managing cross country teams

Fluency in speaking and writing German and English

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidized meals and more

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidized training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding: bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity, and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

We look forward to receiving meaningful applications from employees who meet the requirements and are interested in this position. Applicants with a permanent employment contract should have worked in their previous position for 2 years. Please inform your line manager about your application. Applications from disabled people are welcome; they will be considered preferentially if they are equally qualified.

Please note that different regulations regarding level and/or salary may apply depending on the location. The valid company agreements can be viewed at people@bp



