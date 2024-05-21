Loyalty Proposition Manager UK

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

As Loyalty Propositions Manager you will own our Loyalty strategy, plans and performance delivery across the UK. This is a customer focused role with a deep understanding of loyalty, personalised marketing, retail business and the customer.

This is an exciting role which plays a key part in supporting the transition of our loyalty programme to a truly customer focused, personalised consumer proposition. You'll be focusing on strategy, providing deep subject matter expertise in customer loyalty value propositions (including all required enablers) for Mobility & Convenience Europe.

As a leader in this space, you will be skilled at working in a fast paced, hand-on environment and able to see opportunities to maximise customer/consumer interactions and value through the development of the loyalty strategy in the most relevant and most efficient way.

Key Responsibilities:

Guiding the local market loyalty teams in optimising programme performance and provide input to develop offer enhancement programs (partners, operations, segmentation, contact plans) that support local market

Work closely with loyalty providers, regional and global teams to drive, and evaluate ongoing innovation to create programme differentiation

Ensuring loyalty proposition continues to meet both customer and market needs through interrogation of data intelligence into actionable activity

Define the integrated loyalty proposition at market level holistically across product categories (fuel, convenience and EV)

Working with local loyalty teams to ensure key health metrics of scheme (IR, RR, Cross partner usage, Customer Churn) are achieved

Key Skills:

Extensive expertise in Loyalty and Rewards program proposition development

Expertise in Direct marketing / Segmentation, CRM

Experience in Retail / loyalty / memeberships environment - European/cross country exposure a benefit

Strong financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, Performance management)

3rd Party negotiations / Ongoing relationship and performance management

Experience inworking in a cross country matrix organisation

This role can be based in either our Milton Keynes or Sunbury-on-Thames office, 2-3 days per week. If based in Sunbury some travel to MK will be required.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.