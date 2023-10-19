Loyalty Propositions Manager Poland, Austria, Netherlands

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Loyalty Proposition Manager (Poland, Austria, and Netherlands)

You will be responsible for the Loyalty strategy plans and performance delivery across the specific markets. You will also support and drive the delivery of key loyalty health and performance metrics delivered through working collaboratively with the local market loyalty teams. You should define, recommend and implement the Loyalty customer value propositions for the market based on competitors, business strategy, loyalty maturity curve.

Support the loyalty teams through continues development of the overall loyalty strategy ensuring alignment to agreed framework and principles.

Guide the local teams in optimizing program performance and provide input to develop offer enhancement programs (partners, operations, segmentation, contact plans) that support local market

Work with loyalty providers, regional and global teams to drive, and evaluate ongoing innovation to create program differentiation whilst also driving the adoption across local markets

Ensure loyalty proposition continues to meet both customer and market needs through interrogation of data intelligence into actionable activity through local market execution.

Define integrated loyalty proposition at market level holistically across product categories (fuel, convenience and Electrical Vehicle)

Support the performance delivery of the Loyalty scheme in the markets through working with local loyalty teams to ensure key health metrics of scheme are achieved, and where required create performance improvement plans

Input and agree the Loyalty marketing plans, in conjunction with in country execution teams (for all Loyalty programs: Communications, promotion, Contact plan, Segmentation updates, Direct marketing actions)

Collaborate with CX & Data teams to ensure assurance on compliance around Customer data privacy and protection and compliance of loyalty programs and ensure all risks are mitigated

Develop and manage loyalty partnerships across markets (Multi partner scheme operators, potential new partners) at strategic level to maximise new capabilities, tools and features

Loyalty and Rewards program proposition development experience

Proven experience in Direct marketing / Segmentation and CRM

Ideally European experience in Retail environment

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, Performance management)

3rd Party negotiations / Ongoing relationship and performance leadership skills

Experience in managing cross country teams

Generating and Applying Customer and Consumer Insights

Expert at Development of Marketing Strategy & Plans

Experience at Performance Monitoring and Expert at Loyalty Management.

Proven track record of Customer Value Proposition Development

Native Polish and fluency in English

German or Dutch language knowledge is an advantage

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



