Loyalty and Trade Marketing Coordinator

The Loyalty & Trade Marketing Coordinator is responsible for developing, implementing, and managing customer loyalty programs to enhance brand engagement, drive customer retention, and maximize long-term value. This role involves collaborating with cross-functional teams to execute targeted marketing campaigns, analyzing customer data, and ensuring a seamless customer experience throughout the loyalty journey.Our Loyalty & Trade Marketing Coordinator will strategically develop and manage effective loyalty programs, ensuring customer retention, revenue growth, and brand advocacy. By analyzing customer data, fostering engagement, and creating personalized experiences, this role cultivates lasting customer relationships, gathers valuable insights, and enhances the company's competitive position in the market, ultimately driving financial success and establishing a strong and loyal customer base.



Loyalty Program Development: Create and maintain effective customer loyalty programs that align with the company's marketing objectives and brand identity.

Campaign Planning and Execution: Develop and execute targeted marketing campaigns to promote the loyalty program, increase participation, and drive customer engagement.

Customer Data Analysis: Analyze customer behavior, preferences, and purchase history to gain insights and refine loyalty program strategies.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Collaborate with internal teams such as marketing, sales, customer service, and product development to ensure a seamless and consistent customer experience across all touchpoints.

Reward Management: Monitor and manage the distribution of loyalty rewards, ensuring accurate tracking and timely delivery of incentives to eligible customers.

Performance Tracking: Develop and maintain key performance indicators (KPIs) to assess the effectiveness of the loyalty program and make data-driven recommendations for improvements.



Bachelor's degree in marketing, business, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).



Proven experience in marketing, customer loyalty, or related roles.

Strong analytical skills and proficiency in data analysis tools.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Creative thinking and problem-solving abilities

Familiarity with loyalty program platforms and software is a plus.

Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

Detail-oriented and organized approach to project management.



Customer-Focused Mindset: A genuine passion for enhancing customer satisfaction, engagement, and loyalty.

Time Management: Efficiently balancing multiple tasks and priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Attention to Trends: Awareness of market trends, competitive analysis, and best practices in loyalty program management.



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.