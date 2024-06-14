Lubes Filling Operator (Dolum hat operatörü)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Dolum hat operatörü, Fabrika Operasyon Ekibinin bir üyesidir ve fabrikadaki dolum operasyon faaliyetlerinden sorumludur.

Görevin ana sorumlulukları:

Gemlik tesisinde bulunan operasyon alanlarındaki tüm dolum operasyonlarının yasal yükümlülükler, şirket HSSE politika ve standartlarına uygun olarak yürütülmesini sağlamak

Planlanan dolum emirleri doğrultusunda standart çalışma prosedürlerine, iş talimatlarına uygun çalışmak ve günlük dolum hedefinin tutturulması için gereklilikleri yerine getirmek

Kalite, Mühendislik, Sürekli İyileştirme, HSSE departmanları ile koordineli çalışmak

Dolum operasyonları sırasında ve sonrasında standard dökümanların (hat control formu, numune takip formu, OEE formu vb.) eksiksiz şekilde tamamlanmış olması.

Dolum sahası içinde kıdemli dolum operatörleri, vardiya amiri, dolum formeni ve diğer ekip arkadaşları ile koordineli çalışmak

Dolum sonu oluşan atıkların takibini yapmak

Dolum sonu çalışma alanını iş yeri terketme kurallarına uygun olarak bırakmak

Eğitim ve Deneyim:

En az lise veya meslek lisesi mezunu olması zorunludur.

Tercihen benzer bir iş kolunda en az 4 yıl çalışmış olması gerekir.

Bilgi/Yetenek/Yetkinlikler:



İletişim yönü güçlü olması beklenir.

Öğrenmeye istekli, kendini geliştirmeye açık olmalıdır.

Analitik düşünce becerisine sahip olmalıdır.

Ekip çalışmasına yatkın olması beklenir.

Problem çözme becerisi ve/veya koordinasyon becerisi iyi seviyededir.

Proses emniyet kurallarını iyi derecede biliyor olması beklenir.

Görev bazlı riskler hakkında bilgi sahibi olması beklenir.

Kimyasallarla çalışma hakkında bilgi sahibi olması beklenir.



