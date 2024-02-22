Lubes MOT Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The purpose of this role is to prepare the necessary documentation for the creation of expertise, vedop reports and Certified Public Accountant reports required for local base oil purchases, to make SCT (Special Consumption Tax) declaration changes within the scope of Vedop, to create accounting records, and to manage operational and systemic changes in legal changes. It also supports the SCT declaration process and BLG (Bank Letter of Quarantee) refund processes.

The Supply Accounting Coordinator works with Tax teams, Customs firm, Tax Office, Certified Public Accountant, Chamber of Industry and GBS stakeholders and other service providers to deliver agreed activities.

Communicates with all stakeholders for local base oil purchasing processes and support GBS HVC Team Leader. Provides support to the Tax Department for Export Registered and export sales.

It carries out key work on initiating and reporting legislative change requests during the process. It facilitates meetings with the Certified Public Accountant and offers solution suggestions.

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

Your key accountabilities will be but not limited with:

Manage assigned phases/activities for SCT refund within agreed SLA’s

Coordinating requirements with stakeholders and other service providers (custom company, tax office, Chamber of Industry, EMRA etc.) to realize legislative changes

Provide input for digital process improvement and simplification of activities and processes

Own and manage processes to ensure compliance with local legislation (tax and customs)

Act as a subject matter expert on SCT and BLG refunds and advise the business an all matters

Liaising with administrative units and local group colleagues when manging changes to existing processes

Preparing SCT Return CPA (Certified Public Accountant) reports and uploading the reports to the tax office system

Supporting Supply Accounting Analysts in the SCT declaration process (declared in 15 day periods) and BLG Return processes

Ensuring that the appraisal report processes are reported with the CPA and the Chamber of Industry

Customs exit declaration “closing date” control, follow-uo with the customs company, separating and reporting export registered transactions according to SCT return periods.

Organizing the relevant records when the SCT return is made, creating and monitoring yearly consolidation reports, and keeping track of the records that will create costs within the scope of the exception

Preparation of correction SCT declarations based on SCT declaration changes originating from Vedop, creation of follow-up files and entering correction declarations into the system

Reconciling Customs and SAP system declaration, BLG and Cashier report

Managing the post-checking process of CPA reports by CPA

Education:

University degree in Economy, Business and Finance

Experience:

Project Management experience, with a core understanding and application of the processes, tools & techniques employed - essential

Ability to work closely with teams at all levels and all functions in the organization - essential

Ability to manage large throughputs of change and workloads, with experience in a methodical approach - desirable

Tracking tools or logs to enable successful delivery as well as report progress to stakeholders - essential

Demonstrated planning and / or performance management ability desirable

The candidate needs to have an eye for details, to ensure every change is accurate and compliant to internal, and external regulatory standards - essential

Experience of tax and customs legislation processes - essential

Skills & Competencies:

Demonstrate continuous improvement mindset – Skilful

Proficiency in MS office programs (excel) -Skilful

Competence in tax and customs legislation -Skilful

Solution driven mindset to seek solutions – Skilful

Project & Relationship Management- Skilful

Attention to details - Skilful

Ability to hold teams accountable to drive our strategic objectives – Basic



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



