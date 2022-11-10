Lubes Pricing BSR

Job summary

Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, assisting the team in providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and building an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Pricing Business Support Representative!

Be the first point of contact for BP for any written form of enquiries from both new and existing customers and consumers or by internal customers within the BP Businesses.

Interact with internal customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and to quickly escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines.

Handle all customer and support requests in a professional and timely manner from the first contact through to a satisfactory completion or resolution

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion, recording progress of these on a weekly basis.

Validate and control all pricing requests

Manage escalations related to price - and data discrepancies

Responsible for maintenance of pricing, rebate, offer, contract management calculators/tools

Support sales with managing set-up of complex prices structures for key customers

Support and manage complicated price/invoice related query or complaint

1-3 years relevant Customer Service, Pricing knowledge.

Strong time management and organisation skills

All candidates will have the following (minimum) abilities: Able to meet tight deadlines. Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements. Able to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines using team structure and by negotiating timeframes on work in order to ensure deliverable deadlines are met. Able to build contingency plans into daily work to deal with unforeseen circumstances in order to minimise potential problems. Able to actively promote a positive team environment and build networks



Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!