Lubes Pricing BSR

  • Location Hungary - Csongrád - Szeged
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142751BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, assisting the team in providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and building an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a


Pricing Business Support Representative!
In this role You will:
  • Be the first point of contact for BP for any written form of enquiries from both new and existing customers and consumers or by internal customers within the BP Businesses.
  • Interact with internal customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and to quickly escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines.
  • Handle all customer and support requests in a professional and timely manner from the first contact through to a satisfactory completion or resolution
  • Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion, recording progress of these on a weekly basis.
  • Validate and control all pricing requests
  • Manage escalations related to price - and data discrepancies
  • Responsible for maintenance of pricing, rebate, offer, contract management calculators/tools
  • Support sales with managing set-up of complex prices structures for key customers
  • Support and manage complicated price/invoice related query or complaint
We have the following requirements:
  • 1-3 years relevant Customer Service, Pricing knowledge.
  • Strong time management and organisation skills
  • All candidates will have the following (minimum) abilities:
    • Able to meet tight deadlines.
    • Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements.
    • Able to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines using team structure and by negotiating timeframes on work in order to ensure deliverable deadlines are met.
    • Able to build contingency plans into daily work to deal with unforeseen circumstances in order to minimise potential problems.
    • Able to actively promote a positive team environment and build networks
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!

