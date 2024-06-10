Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Castrol Customer Team and advance your career as a

LUBES PRICING BSR (FIX TERM)

In this role You will:

Be the first point of contact for BP for any written form of enquiries from both new and existing customers and consumers or by internal customers within the BP Businesses.

Interact with internal customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and to quickly escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines.

Provide a level of customer service consistent with the set KPI’S, Service Level Agreements and Customer Service function’s core values.

Handle all customer and support requests in a professional and timely manner from the first contact through to a satisfactory completion or resolutionoLog, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion, recording progress of these on a weekly basis.

Escalate activities that are not actioned by assignees.

Contribute positively to achieving individual, team and organisational targets​

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum 1-2 years relevant Customer Service, Pricing knowledge is an advantage

Strong time management and organisation skills

Able to meet tight deadlines.

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements.

Able to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines using team structure and by negotiating timeframes on work in order to ensure deliverable deadlines are met.

Able to build contingency plans into daily work to deal with unforeseen circumstances in order to minimise potential problems.

Able to actively promote a positive team environment and build networks effectively to enhance and share knowledge ​

English language knowledge

High analytical skills

Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks

Must demonstrate high reasonable level of proficiency in Excel

Show an intermediate level skills for systems applications (SAP and Siebel) is an advantage

Highly motivated ​

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.