Customers & Products



Sales Group



As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For more than 120 years as a global brand, Castrol sustained track record of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market the most advanced lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, transport, mining & industrial sectors across the globe.

Castrol’s stated purpose is “to keep the world moving”. We will continually evolve to respond quickly to our customers, competitors, and markets and to be able to thrive in the future.

The Lubricants Technical Specialist is on-site based position in support of Mining customers in the Pilbara region. This will be a FIFO role, responsible for identifying and delivering value opportunities to our mining customers in collaboration with our Sales and Key Account Managers. This role will involve providing technical expertise to the customer.

This role will involve Fly-In Fly-Out (FIFO) from Perth to Pilbara WA. Diverse roster options are available (8:6 or 5:2:4:3). Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

Identify and deliver agreed mining customer value cost down and product upsell opportunities.

Develop a contact matrix with site engineering, planning and maintenance staff and implement the agreed contact frequency.

Provide technical advice to mining customers on the range of bp and Castrol products.

Handle customer complaints arising from the use of bp/Castrol lubricants including leading investigations and compiling incident reports.

Provide input into product development, highlighting customer and industry requirements and benefits.

Experience in mining, heavy machinery maintenance and/or lubricants industries.

Excellent technical proficiency and understanding.

Ability to efficiently communicate and handle lubricant related issues.

Strong stakeholder relation skills with the ability to play a consultative role to guide and support our customers.

High level of HSSE proficiency.

Strong written and verbal communication skills as well as presentation skills.

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.

It's crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you're from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



