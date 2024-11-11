Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is globally recognized as a leader in advanced lubricant solutions. With over 120 years of innovation and technology leadership, Castrol develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets high-performance lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, and offers maintenance services across the automotive, transport, mining, and industrial sectors worldwide.

Our purpose at Castrol is “to keep the world moving.” We are dedicated to evolving quickly to meet the changing needs of our customers, competitors, and markets.

We’re looking for a Lubricants Technical Specialist to support our mining customers in the Pilbara region, Western Australia. This is a Fly-In Fly-Out (FIFO) role, working closely with our Sales and Key Account Managers to deliver value-based solutions and technical expertise to our mining clients.

Diverse roster options are available (8:6 or 5:2:4:3).

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Identify and deliver cost-saving and product upsell opportunities for mining customers.

Develop a contact plan with site engineering, planning, and maintenance staff and maintain regular engagement.

Provide expert technical advice on bp and Castrol products to mining customers.

Manage and investigate customer complaints related to bp/Castrol lubricants, including leading incident investigations, and preparing reports.

Contribute to product development by providing insights on customer and industry needs.

ABOUT YOU:

Experience in mining, heavy machinery maintenance, and/or the lubricants industry.

Strong technical proficiency and a solid understanding of lubricants.

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to address lubricant-related issues effectively.

Strong stakeholder management skills, with a consultative approach to support our customers.

High level of HSSE knowledge.

Proficient in both written and verbal communication, with strong presentation skills.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

WHY JOIN US?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation.

Share options and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.