Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Innovation & Engineering team and advance your career as

M365 Platforms Technical Lead

This is an Individual Contributor role!

The Collaboration and Productivity Platforms M365 Technical Lead leads in defining and delivering cross-platform and cross-functional activity and provide stewardship of technical delivery elements of the services and products delivered. As this is a newly formed part of the M365 operating model, the M365 Platforms Technical Lead will develop these capabilities in a way that enables the platforms and products to continue to align with the needs of the rest of the business.



In this role You will:

Strategic planning

Evaluate and contribute to the strategic objectives across the portfolio, services, and M365 products, ensuring alignment with the longer-term vision and strategy.

Implement ways of working among the technical teams and product SMEs that are aligned, agile, and cohesive. Ensure consistency and alignment and drive collaboration with the other portfolio services, driving collaboration between the pillars of the platform with a focus on Digital Foundations, Operations, and Digital Worker Experience.



Technical and Operations Management

Implement preventative measures at the platform level.

Manage installation, deployment, migration, incident, problem, change, and release management.

Advise on M365 roadmap and recommend platform improvements.

Oversee platform management and governance activities.

Ensure data management policies across all M365 platforms.

Liaise with Digital Security for risk management and remediation.

Leadership and Collaboration

Provide technical leadership for M365 management teams.

Develop and maintain a technical roadmap for M365 Platforms.

Support SMEs with platform tools and collaborate with architects to enhance platforms.

Coordinate product and feature releases with Digital Work Experience Teams.

Guide operations in resolving complex incidents and problems.

Operational Integrity

Ensure platform security, availability, maintainability, and supportability.

Manage a technical backlog and prioritize items with Portfolio and Service Owners.

Deliver platform metrics and reports.

Assess technical impact of new requirements and lead on issues or risks.

Serve as a point of contact for Acquisitions, Divestments, and New Business engagements.

Optimize technology usage through vendor and partner collaboration.

Lead technology strategy, shaping future roadmaps and unlocking new opportunities.



What You will need to be successful:

Min. 4 years experience and relevant higher education

Hands on technical background in the M365 stack

Experience in technical leadership

Agile Core Practices

Technical Specialism

Information security - operate controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability, and compliance of information systems.

Metrics definition and Instrumentation - Develop and operate a measurement capability to assess performance, progress, and provide insights into actual or potential problems, issues, and risks.

Service operations and resiliency - Build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high availability, using a combination of human effort and automated tools.

Collaboration - Collaborate internally and externally to support the wider bp strategy, enabling and empowering others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results.

Facilitation - Guide squads to constructive outcomes using a range of techniques.

- Guide squads to constructive outcomes using a range of techniques. Developing and leading planning sessions.

Backlog management and prioritization.

Azure DevOps Portfolio Management.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



