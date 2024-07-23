M365 Productivity Coach

This role is eligible for relocation within country

At BP, we are playing to win!

As bp sets out to simplify across the organization, personal and team productivity becomes increasingly important to reduce non-value add activities. This role involves empowering people to make the most of the efficiency and collaboration tools available to them, such as Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, OneNote, Whiteboard, Power Platform, Copilot, and more. You will be part of a team that is passionate about learning, community engagement, individual coaching, and innovation applying all the latest products and features available.

Job description:

You will take a lead in the creation and delivery of learning content in a various format to meet the needs of different learning styles. You will plan and host large virtual and onsite community events and find ways to increase our visibility, aiming to expand our community. You will handle individual and team productivity support tickets to guide users in overcoming their problems and finding opportunities for streamlining and automating their tasks. Innovation plays a key part in this role, as you will continue to seek out ways leverage automation and AI to simplify and streamline.

What will you need to be successful:

Expert in Microsoft Teams and related integrations to get the most out of available features.

Proficient in information management, including tools such SharePoint and OneDrive, with a keen awareness of data policies.

Highly proficient in other M365 products such as Outlook, OneNote, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Forms, and Planner.

Skilled in Power Automate and ways to optimize productivity demonstrating automated workflows.

Well-versed in Power Apps and how to demonstrate no-low code to support team activities and add business value.

Experience with PowerBI, including the ability to create and customize data visualizations, reports, and dashboards to derive actionable insights.

Innovative and creative attitude and proactively seeks out opportunities to push boundaries.

Experience designing and delivering learning content to a variety of audiences and skill levels in a clear, enjoyable, and engaging way.

Strong interpersonal skills across various levels of the organization with the ability to talk to technical and non-technical audiences.

Understanding of AI and best practices for prompt engineering. Copilot for M365 experience preferred.

About the role:

Advocate and lead the safety of our people and our customers as it is our highest priority and promote an environment of security and safety in everything that we do

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the knowledge of specialist skills

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what to build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Mentor team and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures.

Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

What we offer:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

12 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave).

Application process:

We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply. Please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role.

If you’d like to understand more about working at BP and the exciting work we do in Technology, please have a read through Technology | Who we are | Home (bp.com)



