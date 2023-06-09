M&A Associate Manager

Entity:Finance
Mergers & Acquisition's anchor role is to provide a center of expertise in executing acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures and asset restructurings within the Group, with a value in excess of US$50 million (book or fair market value). M&A's core expertise lies in its advisory and transactional ability. On the advisory side we have knowledge and experience in investigating and analysing assets and/or businesses to establish sources of value and minimising risks and liabilities. On the transactional front our experience and skills are deployed in assessing the market, pricing and bidding, negotiation, and project management of a transaction to completion. This involves close involvement with Business Groups, Enablers and Integrators internally and numerous external parties including corporates, investment banks, engineering firms, financial investors and advisors. We develop a broader corporate development capability through our access to the internal strategic context and an acute awareness of the evolving external market. M&A works within the Business Groups to evaluate divestment and acquisition options. The M&A team plays a pivotal role in helping bp in the delivery of its Reimagine Energy plans.
As an Associate Manager you can expect to be assigned to one or more Project Managers at any one time to support all aspects of the M&A transaction process. In certain circumstances there may be opportunities for an Associate Manager to work directly with a client business to provide an assurance and support role on smaller transactions. This position is an excellent development opportunity for a motivated individual, exposing the incumbent to a broad range of business issues, and testing her/him frequently in a highly pressured transaction environment. It is an exciting role which provides the successful candidate with an opportunity to be deeply involved in shaping bp’s Reimagine Energy portfolio.
This role is in the Houston-based M&A Americas team, and is part of the global M&A team, which is based in London. While the M&A Americas team will have a bias to the Americas geography and all bp business activities within that geography, the M&A function works in an agile way, so resources are deployed as needed to meet Group needs. As such, this role may also be supporting transactions outside the Americas.
The Associate Manager's role is to support all aspects of the M&A transaction process by:
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.