M&A Associate Manager

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Grade H

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Grade H



Job Description:

Mergers & Acquisitions anchor role is to provide a center of expertise in executing acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures and asset restructurings within the Group, with a value in excess of US$50 million (book or fair market value). M&A's core expertise lies in its advisory and transactional ability. On the advisory side we have knowledge and experience in investigating and analysing assets and/or businesses to establish sources of value and minimising risks and liabilities. On the transactional front our experience and skills are deployed in assessing the market, pricing and bidding, negotiation, and project management of a transaction to completion. This involves close involvement with Business Groups, Enablers and Integrators internally and numerous external parties including corporates, investment banks, engineering firms, financial investors and advisors. We develop a broader corporate development capability through our access to the internal strategic context and an acute awareness of the evolving external market. M&A works within the Business Groups to evaluate divestment and acquisition options.



As an Associate Manager you can expect to be assigned to one or more Project Managers at any one time to support all aspects of the M&A transaction process. In certain circumstances there may be opportunities for an Associate Manager to work directly with a client business to provide an assurance and support role on smaller transactions. This position is an excellent development opportunity for a motivated individual, exposing the incumbent to a broad range of business issues, and testing her/him frequently in a highly pressured transaction environment. It is an exciting role which provides the successful candidate with an opportunity to be deeply involved in shaping bp’s Reimagine Energy portfolio.



This role is in the Houston-based M&A Americas team and is part of the global M&A team, which is based in London. While the M&A Americas team will have a bias to the Americas geography and all bp business activities within that geography, the M&A function works in an agile way, so resources are deployed as needed to meet Group needs. As such, this role may also be supporting transactions outside the Americas.



Key Accountabilities



The Associate Manager's role is to support all aspects of the M&A transaction process by: Working with project teams to capture information to create and maintain Confidential Information Memorandums and Data Rooms, review contracts and develop internal and external relationships. A large portion of the time will be spent on specific projects supporting Project Managers in providing an in-depth knowledge of all aspects of M&A financing, investment banking, as well as the tax, legal, HSE and accounting issues involved in the M&A process.

Providing superior analysis in the evaluation of acquisitions, divestments, trades, and joint ventures, to maximize value created, in line with corporate goals and strategies as part of project M&A work or as part of the strategic corporate development role in M&A.

Implementing the results of the analysis through interaction and necessary consensus-building with all appropriate company units/groups. This ability to provide solutions for our internal clients is very important.

Managing data rooms and associated Q&A processes.

Having regular contact with external professionals who may be assisting bp in either project or option deliberation or execution, e.g., banks, engineering firms, lawyers, etc.

Supporting the Project Managers during the negotiation stage of an M&A transaction.

Essential Education Bachelor's degree in related field from an accredited university or an equivalent (MBA preferred) Does This Sound Like You? Possess superior financial skills, with the capability to understand and interpret financial accounts, as well as excellent analytical skills to allow high quality evaluation of business opportunities.

Ability to work with colleagues and cultures across the globe. Most work is undertaken as part of cross-functional teams and the ability to operate independently in a complex, dynamic and demanding environment is a must.

Excellent drive and initiative combined with good influencing and strong interpersonal skills.

Experience in one or more of BP's operating businesses or functions (or external equivalents) and previous commercial experience in a role such as business development, origination, structuring, etc.

Strong commitment to a work environment of mutual trust and respect and where diversity and inclusion are valued

7 years of related experience

Proficient with MS Office suite

Why join us

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft a career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.