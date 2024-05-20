M&A Associate Manager

Job summary

Role Synopsis

Mergers & Acquisitions anchor role is to provide a centre of expertise in executing acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures, and asset restructurings within the Group, with a value in excess of US$50 million (book or fair market value). M&A's core expertise lies in its advisory and transactional ability.

On the advisory side we have knowledge and experience in investigating and analysing assets and/or businesses to establish sources of value and minimising risks and liabilities. On the transactional front our experience and skills are deployed in assessing the market, pricing and bidding, negotiation, and project management of a transaction to completion. This involves close involvement with Businesses and Functions internally and numerous external parties including corporates, investment banks, engineering firms, financial investors and advisors. We develop a broader corporate development capability through our access to the internal strategic context and an acute awareness of the evolving external market. M&A works within the Business Groups to evaluate divestment and acquisition options.

The M&A team plays a pivotal role in helping bp achieve its low carbon transition aims.

This role is based in the London M&A team and will predominantly focus on the projects outside of America. You will work along with ca. 40 other M&A professionals, based across London and Houston offices, but will be deployed on individual projects which may involve international travel.

As an Associate Manager you can expect to be assigned to one or more Project Managers at any one time to support all aspects of the M&A transaction process. In certain circumstances there may be opportunities for an Associate Manager to work directly with a client business to provide an assurance and support role on smaller transactions. This position is an excellent development opportunity for a motivated individual, exposing the incumbent to a broad range of business issues, and testing them frequently in a highly pressured transaction environment. It is an exciting role which provides the successful candidate with an opportunity to be deeply involved in shaping bp’s portfolio.

Key accountabilities

The Associate Manager's role is to support all aspects of the M&A transaction process by:

Communicating with project teams to gather information to create and maintain Confidential Information Memorandums and Data Rooms, review contracts and develop internal and external relationships. A large portion of the time will be spent on specific projects supporting Project Managers in providing an in-depth knowledge of all aspects of M&A financing, investment banking, as well as the tax, legal, HSE and accounting issues involved in the M&A process.

Providing superior analysis in the evaluation of acquisitions, divestments, trades, and joint ventures, to increase value created, in line with company goals and strategies as part of project M&A work or as part of the strategic corporate development role in M&A.

Implementing the results of the analysis through interaction and necessary consensus-building with all appropriate company units/groups. This ability to provide solutions for our internal clients is very important.

Leading data rooms and associated Q&A processes.

Having regular contact with external professionals who may be assisting BP in either project or option deliberation or execution, e.g., banks, engineering firms, lawyers, etc.

Supporting the Project Managers during the negotiation stage of an M&A transaction. Exemplify conformance with bp requirements and processes.

Role model ethics and compliance as well as bp’s ‘who we are’ including a strong focus on HSSE management, diversity, inclusion, and equity.

Education

Finance / accounting degrees or equivalent qualifications are preferred but are not essential.

Essential experience

The candidate must possess superior financial skills. This would include the capability to understand and interpret financial accounts, as well as excellent analytical skills to allow high quality evaluation of business opportunities.

Good teamwork and networking skills are key to the role. Most work is undertaken as part of cross-functional teams and the ability to operate independently in a complex, dynamic, and demanding environment is a must.

Candidate must show excellent drive and initiative alongside with good influencing and strong interpersonal skills.

Candidate must have experience in one or more of BP's operating businesses or functions (or external equivalents) and previous commercial experience in a role such as business development, origination, structuring, etc.

Strong commitment to a work environment of mutual trust and respect and where diversity and inclusion are valued.

Proficiency with MS Office suite.

