M&A Associate Manager

Mergers & Acquisitions anchor role is to provide a centre of expertise in executing acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures, and asset restructurings within the Group, with a value in excess of US$50 million (book or fair market value). M&A's core expertise lies in its advisory and transactional ability.
On the advisory side we have knowledge and experience in investigating and analysing assets and/or businesses to establish sources of value and minimising risks and liabilities. On the transactional front our experience and skills are deployed in assessing the market, pricing and bidding, negotiation, and project management of a transaction to completion. This involves close involvement with Businesses and Functions internally and numerous external parties including corporates, investment banks, engineering firms, financial investors and advisors. We develop a broader corporate development capability through our access to the internal strategic context and an acute awareness of the evolving external market. M&A works within the Business Groups to evaluate divestment and acquisition options.
The M&A team plays a pivotal role in helping bp achieve its low carbon transition aims.
This role is based in the London M&A team and will predominantly focus on the projects outside of America. You will work along with ca. 40 other M&A professionals, based across London and Houston offices, but will be deployed on individual projects which may involve international travel.
As an Associate Manager you can expect to be assigned to one or more Project Managers at any one time to support all aspects of the M&A transaction process. In certain circumstances there may be opportunities for an Associate Manager to work directly with a client business to provide an assurance and support role on smaller transactions. This position is an excellent development opportunity for a motivated individual, exposing the incumbent to a broad range of business issues, and testing them frequently in a highly pressured transaction environment. It is an exciting role which provides the successful candidate with an opportunity to be deeply involved in shaping bp’s portfolio.
The Associate Manager's role is to support all aspects of the M&A transaction process by:
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
