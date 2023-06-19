M&A Project Manager

bp’s corporate Mergers & Acquisitions team's anchor role is to provide a center of expertise in performing acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures and asset restructurings within the bp Group, with a value in excess of US$50 million (book or fair market value). M&A's core expertise lies in its advisory and transactional ability. On the advisory side we have knowledge and experience in analysing assets and/or businesses to establish sources of value and minimising risks and liabilities. On the transactional front our experience and skills are deployed in assessing the market, pricing and bidding, negotiation, and project management of a transaction to completion. This involves close collaboration with the business and Functions internally and numerous external parties including corporates, investment banks, engineering firms, financial investors and advisors. We develop a broader corporate development capability through our access to the internal strategic context and an acute awareness of the evolving external market. The M&A team work to evaluate divestment and acquisition options and play a pivotal role in helping bp in the delivery of its energy transition plans.
Entity:Finance
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Job Family Group:
bp’s corporate Mergers & Acquisitions team's anchor role is to provide a center of expertise in performing acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures and asset restructurings within the bp Group, with a value in excess of US$50 million (book or fair market value). M&A's core expertise lies in its advisory and transactional ability. On the advisory side we have knowledge and experience in analysing assets and/or businesses to establish sources of value and minimising risks and liabilities. On the transactional front our experience and skills are deployed in assessing the market, pricing and bidding, negotiation, and project management of a transaction to completion. This involves close collaboration with the business and Functions internally and numerous external parties including corporates, investment banks, engineering firms, financial investors and advisors. We develop a broader corporate development capability through our access to the internal strategic context and an acute awareness of the evolving external market. The M&A team work to evaluate divestment and acquisition options and play a pivotal role in helping bp in the delivery of its energy transition plans.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
As a Project Manager in Mergers & Acquisitions, you can expect to be working on several transactions at any one time. The Project Manager is responsible for pulling together and leading a transaction team, working closely with business managers, legal, functional, and (in certain instances) financial advisors. This position provides an outstanding opportunity for an individual to hone commercial astuteness, negotiating skills, and project/people management skills. It also provides unparalleled exposure to C-Suite executives and senior leaders across bp. This position is an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual to be exposed to a broad range of business issues and testing him/her frequently in a highly pressure transaction environment.
This role is London based and is part of the global M&A team. The M&A function works in an agile way, so resources are deployed as needed to meet Group needs. As such, this role may also be supporting transactions outside of London.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education
Degree from an accredited college or university or significant relevant experience
Essential Experience and Job Requirements
Desirable Criteria
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
As a Project Manager in Mergers & Acquisitions, you can expect to be working on several transactions at any one time. The Project Manager is responsible for pulling together and leading a transaction team, working closely with business managers, legal, functional, and (in certain instances) financial advisors. This position provides an outstanding opportunity for an individual to hone commercial astuteness, negotiating skills, and project/people management skills. It also provides unparalleled exposure to C-Suite executives and senior leaders across bp. This position is an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual to be exposed to a broad range of business issues and testing him/her frequently in a highly pressure transaction environment.
This role is London based and is part of the global M&A team. The M&A function works in an agile way, so resources are deployed as needed to meet Group needs. As such, this role may also be supporting transactions outside of London.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education
Degree from an accredited college or university or significant relevant experience
Essential Experience and Job Requirements
Desirable Criteria
As a Project Manager in Mergers & Acquisitions, you can expect to be working on several transactions at any one time. The Project Manager is responsible for pulling together and leading a transaction team, working closely with business managers, legal, functional, and (in certain instances) financial advisors. This position provides an outstanding opportunity for an individual to hone commercial astuteness, negotiating skills, and project/people management skills. It also provides unparalleled exposure to C-Suite executives and senior leaders across bp. This position is an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual to be exposed to a broad range of business issues and testing him/her frequently in a highly pressure transaction environment.
This role is London based and is part of the global M&A team. The M&A function works in an agile way, so resources are deployed as needed to meet Group needs. As such, this role may also be supporting transactions outside of London.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education
Degree from an accredited college or university or significant relevant experience
Essential Experience and Job Requirements
Desirable Criteria
Please note this job posting will close at 23.59 on 2nd July
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.