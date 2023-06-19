M&A Project Manager

Job summary

bp’s corporate Mergers & Acquisitions team's anchor role is to provide a center of expertise in performing acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures and asset restructurings within the bp Group, with a value in excess of US$50 million (book or fair market value). M&A's core expertise lies in its advisory and transactional ability. On the advisory side we have knowledge and experience in analysing assets and/or businesses to establish sources of value and minimising risks and liabilities. On the transactional front our experience and skills are deployed in assessing the market, pricing and bidding, negotiation, and project management of a transaction to completion. This involves close collaboration with the business and Functions internally and numerous external parties including corporates, investment banks, engineering firms, financial investors and advisors. We develop a broader corporate development capability through our access to the internal strategic context and an acute awareness of the evolving external market. The M&A team work to evaluate divestment and acquisition options and play a pivotal role in helping bp in the delivery of its energy transition plans.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

As a Project Manager in Mergers & Acquisitions, you can expect to be working on several transactions at any one time. The Project Manager is responsible for pulling together and leading a transaction team, working closely with business managers, legal, functional, and (in certain instances) financial advisors. This position provides an outstanding opportunity for an individual to hone commercial astuteness, negotiating skills, and project/people management skills. It also provides unparalleled exposure to C-Suite executives and senior leaders across bp. This position is an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual to be exposed to a broad range of business issues and testing him/her frequently in a highly pressure transaction environment.

This role is London based and is part of the global M&A team. The M&A function works in an agile way, so resources are deployed as needed to meet Group needs. As such, this role may also be supporting transactions outside of London.

Key Accountabilities

The Project Manager's role is end-to-end delivery of a transaction and to manage all the relevant resources in a timely manner with all pertinent issues addressed.

Be a key member of the negotiating team (typically the lead negotiator) to secure the deal at maximum value for bp.

Involved in transactions which will help shape bp in the delivery of its energy transition aspirations and will participate in the implementation of the strategy of all its business divisions.

Extensive travel could be required but will be dependent on the project portfolio of the Project Manager and the needs of the business clients.

Be a role model and display bp values and who we are

Essential Education

Degree from an accredited college or university or significant relevant experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Experience with corporate finance, economic evaluation and risk management

Experience in financial analyses and valuation, including the development of project and company financial models and pro forma analyses. While the Project Manager will typically not be developing economics models, the successful candidate will be able to support staff and business finance teams on generating the models to provide the necessary insights to support a transaction.

Demonstrated negotiation skills and experience with typical M&A contractual frameworks, risk allocation structures, governance frameworks, etc.

Project management skills with attention to detail and the ability to work independently in an environment that may sometimes be ambiguous.

Ability to build trust and confidence with internal and external partners and handle conflicts professionally.

Proven oil & gas, low carbon or future mobility (EV, Hydrogen, etc) transaction experience

Desirable Criteria

Strong academic background; preferably in finance, engineering and/or economics

Strong organizational skills and the ability to influence and coordinate various internal (e.g., commercial and functional staff) and external (e.g. lawyers, advisors and partners) team members.

Experience with creative financial structuring, accounting treatment of debt, etc.

Strong dedication to a work environment of mutual trust and respect and where diversity and inclusion are valued

Highly professional demeanor and strong written and oral communication skills

Performance drive, with a relentless focus on delivery and a willingness and ability to travel up to 25%

Please note this job posting will close at 23.59 on 2nd July



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.