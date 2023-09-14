Job summary

Mergers & Acquisitions’ anchor role is to provide a center of expertise in executing acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures and asset restructurings within the Group, with a value in excess of US$50 million (book or fair market value). The M&A team plays a pivotal role in helping bp in the delivery of its strategy to become an Integrated Energy Company and deliver net zero. M&A's core expertise lies in its advisory and transactional ability. On the advisory side we have knowledge and experience in investigating and analysing assets and/or businesses to establish sources of value and minimising risks and liabilities. On the transactional front our experience and skills are deployed in assessing the market, pricing and bidding, negotiation, and project management of a transaction to completion. This involves close involvement with Business Groups, Enablers and Integrators internally and numerous external parties including corporates, investment banks, engineering firms, financial investors and advisors. We develop a broader corporate development capability through our access to the internal strategic context and an acute awareness of the evolving external market. M&A works within the Business Groups to evaluate divestment and acquisition options. The M&A Projects Adviser is a new role with global scope, focused on two primary accountabilities: • The role will provide support to the SVP Mergers & Acquisitions in delivering the broad M&A agenda. This includespreparing executive and Board briefing materials, as well as helping manage M&A relationships across different Business Groups and Enablers. The role will also support the SVP in progressing aspects of the M&A team’s annual objectives • In addition, the role will serve as a focal point within the team for collecting, maintaining and utilizing market intelligence to support the M&A team in assessing acquisition or divestment opportunities, identifying prospective counterparties and monitoring the external market environment. To enable these activities, the Special Projects Adviser will be expected to become proficient with the key data services used by the M&A team and to build relationships with our external advisors to benefit from their extensive market knowledge. Finally, the role will also act as a flexible resource within the M&A team and over time may be asked to step into the role of an M&A Associate Manager to support individual M&A transactions. This position is an excellent development opportunity for a motivated individual, exposing the incumbent to a broad range of business issues, and provides the successful candidate with an opportunity to be deeply involved in shaping bp’s Reimagine Energy portfolio.

Finance



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Supporting SVP M&A in delivering M&A’s annual objectives across various workstreams (transactional, capability development, setting annual objectives, etc.).

Being the main point-of-contact for market intelligence information, including information on listed companies, details of precedent transactions and general market context.

Maintaining M&A’s team access to the relevant intelligence databases (Bloomberg, Factset, IHS, Wood Mackenzie, as well), including negotiating fees and renewals.

Maintaining M&A’s own internal databases, including up-to-date records on all live M&A transactions and relevant information and records on past deals.

Providing market valuation support to the M&A team, leveraging M&A’s access to financial resources, to identify relevant comparable companies and transactions for on-going M&A projects;

Maintaining M&A’s relationship with data room providers, including contract renewal and fee negotiations.

Having regular contact with external professionals who may be assisting BP in either project or option deliberation or execution, e.g., banks, engineering firms, lawyers, etc.

Preparing materials in support of M&A’s agenda for the benefit of Group CFO, bp LT, the Board and other relevant stakeholders.

Providing ad-hoc support to Associate and Project Managers to deliver on-going M&A projects.

Formal qualifications constituting a university degree

Candidate must show excellent drive and initiative alongside with good influencing and strong interpersonal skills. Candidate must have excellent communication skills, demonstrated through production of high quality analysis and briefing materials.

Candidate must possess strong commercial and financial acumen. This would include the capability to understand and interpret financial accounts, as well as excellent analytical skills to allow high quality evaluation of business opportunities.

Good teamwork and networking skills are key to the role. Most work is undertaken as part of cross-functional teams and the ability to operate independently in a complex, dynamic and demanding environment is a must.

Candidate must have experience in one or more of BP's operating businesses or functions (or external equivalents) and be able to demonstrate a track-record of preparing concise, yet effective briefs for the senior stakeholders.

Strong commitment to a work environment of mutual trust and respect and where diversity and inclusion are valued

Proficiency with MS Office suite is a must, while knowledge of a financial database (Bloomberg, Factset, Factiva, etc.) would be desirable.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.