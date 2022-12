Responsible for providing Process expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Job Purpose

The MAX (manufacturing excellence) process improvement engineer with the primary responsibility of executing the country manufacturing excellence roadmap and the associated programs for the purpose of reducing the variable cost of production and enhancing the plant productivity, as well as the safety, quality, and service improvements to meet the business needs.

Work closely with manufacturing team to consistently keep on looking for the improvement opportunities to meet the business strategic goals. Plant productivity enhancement

Raw material norms reduction

Utility norm reduction

Effluent handling and treatment cost reduction (utility- sustainability)

Other improvement areas Supply chain process Spare parts & consumables inventory Finished goods & raw material warehouse inventory Manpower productivity



Identify, initiate, and lead projects related predominantly to the 5 MAX (manufacturing excellence) pillars: Improve capacity utilisation (e.g., OEE), productivity, process and maintenance optimization plus Carbon

Support to manage the China manufacturing excellence KPI tracking and reporting the big variance if necessary

Leads and executes the yearly in-depth plant Loss Analysis followed by an update of the plant loss funnel (recoverable losses and losses vs. ideal state) and plant masterplan

Participate in the development of continuous improvement curriculum to provide to various levels of end user facilitation of training classes

Network with other CI experts in the network and plants to transfer best practices – can be external as well. Actively participate in development and exchange of best practises within the country as well as across the wider organisation

Is visible on the floor and spends significant amount of time on the floor solving actively problems in a systematic and sustainable way, supporting and coaching employees.

Actively drives the plant culture towards MAX (manufacturing excellence) mindset, ownership and capability building of all employees. Special focus is on coaching/training of CI-Engineers, shift and team-leaders