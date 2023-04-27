MDM Specialist

The mobility team are seeking Mobile Specialists to support the ongoing evolution of our industrial mobile device fleet of approx. 3000 field devices globally. The ideal candidate will have experience with mobile device management software/preferably Airwatch and have experience working with this technology to manage profiles, applications, trouble shoot issues and spot opportunities for improved efficiency of daily processes. They will be self-sufficient, pulling from a backlog of support tickets and a natural problem solver.
A successful candidate will have: