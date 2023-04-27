Site traffic information and cookies

MDM Specialist

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required No
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146465BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

  • Work closely with Product Management and development teams to satisfy business requirements for new features.
  • Creation, maintaining and distributing profiles and rules to remotely apply/enforce device settings and tooling for users.
  • Monitoring the MDM system performance and availability
  • Device folder tree and enrolment management
  • MDM security profiles/groups and user account management
  • Keeping up to date with industry changes, security, bug reports
  • Troubleshooting issues in MDM production environment and liaising with different teams to resolve.
  • Innovative and creative in implementing processes for improvement to the service.
  • Work closely with the team to delivery on solutions

The mobility team are seeking Mobile Specialists to support the ongoing evolution of our industrial mobile device fleet of approx. 3000 field devices globally. The ideal candidate will have experience with mobile device management software/preferably Airwatch and have experience working with this technology to manage profiles, applications, trouble shoot issues and spot opportunities for improved efficiency of daily processes. They will be self-sufficient, pulling from a backlog of support tickets and a natural problem solver.

A successful candidate will have:

  • Experience in managing and supporting a large device estate using Mobile Device - -
  • Management platforms (MDM) eg Workspace 1 / Airwatch.
  • Experience in managing MDM profiles across the estate.
  • Experience in Mobile application development and deployment skills (configs & packaging).
  • Strong stakeholder management skills when interacting with customers and end users at site.

