META Planning Manager

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Bp Castrol is looking for Planning Manager -META (Middle East, Türkiye, Africa) to lead, organize and develop the META planning organization. As member of the cluster GSCLT accountable for Planning, Planning Data Integrity, Reporting and S&OP process

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key Accountabilities:

Drive S&OP and S&OE ensuring continuous improvement process and coach all business partners and Commercial teams representing function.

Own the strategic plan to transform Planning, aligned with GSC and SPU strategy with measured improvement YOY.

Leads and develops a high-performance team, coaching and mentoring the next generation of planning managers, leads team to deliver exceptional results across all key metrics.

Responsive to an ever-changing business landscape. Responsible for critical stakeholder management, building and developing relationships with key stakeholders both internally and externally.

Support and enable Network optimization for all markets within META.

Foster planning excellence mindset and continuous improvement including data integrity and reporting.

Continuously find opportunities for structured reduction in inventory across the PU driving working capital and cash benefits as per target.

Develop and lead operational performance management and control, through the collection, review, and analysis of appropriate leading and lagging key performance indicators; drive performance and efficiency focus across the planning function for all markets in the cluster.

Represent META cluster into global forums related to IMT, planning processes, digital transformation.

Lead the cluster IMT related to supply challenges or allocations as appropriate while developing systematic processes for data-based decision on stock allocation

Tertiary degree or equivalent with 10+ years’ experience in the lubricants, CPG or chemical industry

Graduate degree with an MBA is an advantage, APICS or MCIPS certification will be an added advantage

Supply Chain Planning professional with the functional skills and capability needed to manage a large multi plant – multi depot multi market supply chain planning.

Experience in Supply and/or Demand Planning preferred.

Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.

Exposure to Supply Chain Planning systems will be added advantage.

Supply Chain Operational experience – preferably in multi country, multi warehouse operations, project management experience; ability to manage complex 3rd party business relationships.

Demonstrated knowledge of safety management.

Strong leadership, negotiation, and networking skills; experience in leading projects that demonstrate driving continuous improvement, Commercial Acumen, Problem Solving, Influencing skills

Supply Chain Planning, DRP, MPS, MRP, S&OP, Supply Processes & Inventory Management. Advanced Analytics & Data-Driven Decision Making:

Ability to leverage forecasting models, scenario planning, and analytics tools (e.g., SAP IBP, APO, Kinaxis, Anaplan, etc.) to drive accurate planning – Skillful to Mastery

Leading, motivating, coaching and developing a high performing regional team, often remotely, ensuring alignment with global and regional goals – Skillful to Mastery

Change Management & Process Improvement. Experience in Lean, Six Sigma, or Agile methodologies to drive efficiency - Skillful to Mastery

Ability to analyze P&L statements, and understand cost structures and profitability impacts of planning decisions.

Ability to balance inventory levels, cash flow, and service levels across multiple markets.– Skillful to Mastery

Developing and executing regional planning strategies that align with the company's global objectives while considering regional nuances – Skillful to Mastery

Strong collaboration and conflict management skills to work closely with other departments, such as procurement, logistics, finance, sales, and marketing – Skillful to Mastery



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



