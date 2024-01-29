META Supply Chain Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

bp is looking for Supply Chain Lead to lead, organize and develop the integrated META supply chain organization. You will be an active member of the E-META GSCLT accountable to design, improve and elevate META supply performance in alignment with cluster growth ambition. You will co-create new growth strategy with business partners ensuring constant connection and liaison with business development team ensuring also high focus on new market entry and sourcing strategy optimization. You will support and connect with Planning, Logistics safety, quality, costs and delivery of best-in-class customer service. You will contribute to continuous improvement of HSSEQ, logistics costs & working capital to support the business strategies of META cluster in Automotive, Industrial and GME businessesWhy join to our team?We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Job Description:

Your key accountabilities will be but not limited with:

Proactively co-create new business strategies and opportunities for growth with Business Development team, building and developing relationships with key stakeholders both internally and externally

Accountable for GSC enabled Castrol Investment Plan (CIP) delivery liaising with META LT, GSC LT and Global Activation team to identify right approach, process solution and execution team

Coach and develop a high-performance team, supporting upskilling and reskilling of integrated Supply Chain functional managers while support team to deliver exceptional results across all key metrics

Support Envelope Network Optimization and Sourcing. Design and optimize the supply chain network in the envelope through periodic analysis and modelling, including resilience / business continuity planning

Foster Supply Chain Excellence promoting Cost Competitiveness and Continuous Improvement mindset leverage while own digital, industrialization and Network Optimization agenda

Support full integration of the Order To Cash process in conjunction with GBS leveraging existing best practices in constant connection with EMETA LT and functional excellence leads

Support Safety, Quality, Risk and compliance performance of Supply Chain for META aligned with all required BP standards and Code of Conduct. Deliver services / scope of operations in line with plan commitment on cost, cash and headcount

Support the delivery of highest levels of customer service, as well as continuous improvement of HSSEQ support the business strategies of Automotive Lubricants, Industrial and Marine and Energy

Active participant in META LT and Industrial Commercial teams representing Supply Chain

Design and optimize the rolling 24 months’ supply plan for the cluster upgrading current S&OP and introducing a proper S&OE process.

Education:

Graduate (preferably engineering) or equivalent with substantial experience in the lubricants, CPG or chemical industry, with the functional and leadership skills and capability needed to manage a large country or cluster supply chain.

Experience:

Experienced end-to-end Supply Chain Leader with a proven track record of leading people and transformational change with substantial experience in complex operations roles at a senior level.

In-depth understanding of the business environment, business practices, logistics markets and major local competitors.

Strong leadership skills, specifically showing a wide range of interpersonal skills applicable in different situations with staff, internal peers and external contacts.

A proven track record in people and capability development.

Experienced in leveraging relationships and networks within organizations. Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.

Excellent negotiation skills, understanding of strategic supplier/customer relationships.

Skills & Competencies:

Fluent English

Network optimization, business continuity and resilience

Supply Chain excellence (Logistics and planning mainly)

Transformation and Management of Change

HSSE

Commercial acumen



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.